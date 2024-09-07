Frail Sally Field, 77, Looks Completely Unrecognizable While Walking Her Dog: Photos

The Mrs. Doubtfire star noted how the Smokey and the Bandit actor didn't show up to support her the night of the Academy Awards and had to be cheered up by actor-comedian David Steinberg and his then-wife, Judy, over not having a date on the biggest night of her life. "When the Oscars came around, he really was not a nice guy around me then and was not going to go with me," Feild said.

"Then David said, 'Well, for God's sakes, we’ll take you.' He and Judy made it a big celebration. They picked me up in a limousine and had champagne in the car. They made it just wonderful fun," she recalled.

Reynolds, who passed away in 2018, was a major subject of the brunette beauty's memoir In Pieces. However, she admitted she was happy the screen legend wouldn't be here to read what she had to say about their failed relationship.