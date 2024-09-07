Frail Sally Field, 77, Looks Completely Unrecognizable While Walking Her Dog: Photos
Has a life in Hollywood bogged down Sally Field?
In images obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Steel Magnolias alum, 77, appeared unrecognizable as she stepped out for a walk with her dog on Wednesday, September 4, in Los Angeles, Calif near her home.
Field rocked a large blue hat, a light-hued linen shirt, white pants and tennis shoes as she looked a bit tired during her stroll with her pooch.
Being a little worse for wear wouldn't be a shock as he Norma Rae actress has spent years working tirelessly on numerous iconic films.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Field opened up earlier this year about what was going on in her personal life with former boyfriend Burt Reynolds right before her big 1980 Oscar win.
"He really was not a nice guy around me then. He did not want me to go to the Cannes [Film Festival] at all," she explained of the movie star in an interview earlier this year while adding that he told her, "You don't think you're going to win anything, do you?'"
The Mrs. Doubtfire star noted how the Smokey and the Bandit actor didn't show up to support her the night of the Academy Awards and had to be cheered up by actor-comedian David Steinberg and his then-wife, Judy, over not having a date on the biggest night of her life. "When the Oscars came around, he really was not a nice guy around me then and was not going to go with me," Feild said.
"Then David said, 'Well, for God's sakes, we’ll take you.' He and Judy made it a big celebration. They picked me up in a limousine and had champagne in the car. They made it just wonderful fun," she recalled.
Reynolds, who passed away in 2018, was a major subject of the brunette beauty's memoir In Pieces. However, she admitted she was happy the screen legend wouldn't be here to read what she had to say about their failed relationship.
- Hollywood's Greatest Role Regrets! We Name Stars' Most Hated Parts — From 'Garfield' to Trans Trailblazer, IRA Bomber and Iconic 'Sound of Music' Character
- Sally Fields Claims Ex Burt Reynolds Was Jealous of Her Stardom, Couldn't Handle the 'Buzz' Ahead of Award Night
- ‘Will & Grace’ Star Shelley Morrison Dies At 83 From Heart Failure
"I think it was released four days before he died. It was very, very close. It was kind of horrifying that it was so close, and I certainly never wanted to hurt him anymore than I already had," Field noted in an 2018 interview. "I knew this book would hurt him, even though I tried to paint him as the colorful human being that he was, so I don't know. He will always be in my heart and my history, so he will always be there."
"We were a perfect match of flaws. We went together very well, not necessarily for the right reasons. It was a pre-formed rut in my road. I say in the book many times, if I could have been different, would he have been different?" Feild noted of the hurdles in their romance.
"He was who he was, a man of his time and needed the women that he was with to represent him in a certain way. But would he have been different if I could say, 'Don't do that. I don't like it?' But I couldn't. I couldn't be myself. I was absent. I was behaving the way I was taught and that is to be loved I had to disappear. So, I disappeared," she said.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.