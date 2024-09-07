Dennis Quaid Declares He 'Regrets Nothing' About Cursed Meg Ryan Marriage — Despite Them Both Having Sleazy Affairs
Dennis Quaid is making it clear he and Meg Ryan have put the past behind them decades after calling it quits.
During a Friday, September 6, appearance on “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?," the Hollywood hunk, 70, reflected on his nine-year marriage to the Sleepless in Seatle actress, 62, and what led to their demise.
"When I met Meg I was here as far as career thing and she was here and then it just went like that," he recalled of their romance, which began in 1987 and ended with their 2000 divorce, and the vast differences in their fame at the time.
"I tried to be a big person and tell myself that didn’t bother me, but people are human," the Parent Trap alum said. "She was ascending as I went into rehab."
The former pair wed in 1991 and had a son, Jack Quaid, 32, together. However, their relationship crashed and burned nine years later. Despite the heartbreak, The Rookie actor only has glowing things to say about his ex-wife.
"Meg is really such a great, sweet person, and really talented, and deserved all of her success," Quaid added. "I don’t regret anything about my marriage to Meg. We got Jack Quaid out of it, who is really going on to maybe I think eclipse both of us."
During their time together, Quaid and Ryan seemed like the perfect power couple. However, the reality couldn't have been further from the truth after there were rumors of infidelity on both parts.
Around the time of the When Harry Met Sally star's split from the father of her child, she was seen getting close to her Proof of Life co-star Russell Crowe.
In 2006, Ryan cleared up the rumors about any cheating in her marriage during an appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show. "I was very sad that it came apart in the way it seemed to have. It was never about another man," she explained.
"It was just about what my and Dennis’ relationship couldn’t sustain," the blonde beauty emphasized. "I think once the tabloids get a hold of three celebrity names you’re just really in trouble … I didn’t leave my marriage for Russell Crowe. I left my marriage."
In a vulnerable chat with InStyle a few years later, Ryan also admitted, "It was a great story. But what wasn’t in the story was the reality of my marriage for nine years."
"Dennis was not faithful to me for a long time, and that was very painful. I found out more about that once I was divorced," she shockingly revealed.
Luckily, both parties moved on as the 90s "it" girl dated John Mellencamp for almost ten years before they ended things for good in 2019. Quaid tied the knot with Kimberly Buffington in 2004 and split 12 years later.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.