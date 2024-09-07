Dennis Quaid Declares He 'Regrets Nothing' About Cursed Meg Ryan Marriage — Despite Them Both Having Sleazy Affairs

Dennis Quaid is making it clear he and Meg Ryan have put the past behind them decades after calling it quits.

During a Friday, September 6, appearance on “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?," the Hollywood hunk, 70, reflected on his nine-year marriage to the Sleepless in Seatle actress, 62, and what led to their demise.

"When I met Meg I was here as far as career thing and she was here and then it just went like that," he recalled of their romance, which began in 1987 and ended with their 2000 divorce, and the vast differences in their fame at the time.