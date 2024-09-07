Prince Harry Set to Get Millions In Royal Inheritance When He Hits 40 — as Wife Meghan's Goop-Style Brand Keeps Failing

"There was a trust fund set up at the time. It was a way in which the Queen Mother could set aside money for when her great-grandchildren were older and a way of passing a slice of her estate down in a tax-efficient way. It was a way in which some of her estate could be ring-fenced for them," a former staffer told the BBC.

Per the source, Harry and his brother, Prince William, received £6 million when they turned 21, with the bulk going to the Spare author. Another £8 million was said to have been set aside for the siblings when they turned 40.

Princess Anne's children, Zara and Peter Phillips, Prince Andrew's daughters Beatrice and Eugenie, as well as Princess Margaret’s children, Viscount Linley and Lady Sarah Chatto, are reportedly listed as the other beneficiaries of the fund.