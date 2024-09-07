Prince Harry Set to Get Millions In Royal Inheritance When He Hits 40 — as Wife Meghan's Goop-Style Brand Keeps Failing
Prince Harry may get a major payday for his 40th birthday.
RadarOnline.com has learned that according to a former Palace aide, the estranged royal could get millions on his special day — coming up on September 15th — from a trust fund set up by his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II when he was ten years old.
The since-passed monarch reportedly put away an estimated £19 million in an account created in 1994 to give her grandchildren a tax-free lump sum.
"There was a trust fund set up at the time. It was a way in which the Queen Mother could set aside money for when her great-grandchildren were older and a way of passing a slice of her estate down in a tax-efficient way. It was a way in which some of her estate could be ring-fenced for them," a former staffer told the BBC.
Per the source, Harry and his brother, Prince William, received £6 million when they turned 21, with the bulk going to the Spare author. Another £8 million was said to have been set aside for the siblings when they turned 40.
Princess Anne's children, Zara and Peter Phillips, Prince Andrew's daughters Beatrice and Eugenie, as well as Princess Margaret’s children, Viscount Linley and Lady Sarah Chatto, are reportedly listed as the other beneficiaries of the fund.
It may be an opportune time for Harry to have a little extra cash as his wife, Meghan Markle, has continued to numerous business ventures in turmoil.
The Duchess of Sussex recently hit a snag when her American Riviera Orchard home goods company was reportedly denied an application by the US Patent and Trademark Office regarding the name of her brand, as the institution cited that businesses are not allowed to trademark geographic locations.
"Applicant must submit an amended description of the mark that agrees with the mark on the drawing," the document obtained by the Daily Mail stated of the way the letter "O" for Orchard is shown on the logo. "The current description is inconsistent with the mark on the drawing and is thus inaccurate. Descriptions must be accurate and identify only those literal and design elements appearing in the mark."
"In particular, the current mark description indicates that the letter 'O' appears in the mark. However, the letter is now clearly visible or highly stylized that it is unrecognizable as a letter. Furthermore, the description is incomplete because it does not describe all the elements in the mark," they critiqued of the symbol.
Although the gesture from his late grandmother may benefit himself and Meghan, the former Suits actress, 43, probably won't be sending a thank you note anytime soon. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the mother-of-two has continued to tell her husband to forget his family and their drama.
'If Meghan is encouraging Harry to leave the past behind and move on, then I think it is a healthy move. They have made their decision, left the working royal family and left the U.K.," royal expert Jennie Bond said in a recent interview. "Brooding on the perceived injustices of the past and re-living old quarrels is a waste of a life, and I think Meghan sees that."
