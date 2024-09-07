Inside the Twisted Lives of Vladimir Putin's Two Secret Sons: They Spend 'Lonely Days' at Despot's $131M Fortress With 'Fake Moms'

Per the update, the boys and their mother are heavily guarded in the mansion, which boasts the main property, guesthouses, a golf course and a massive spa complex.

The youngsters spend their days playing with their "extensive collection of Lego sets," playing on their iPads and shockingly, watching Disney movies and taking care of their two ponies, a dog and rabbits.

However, hanging out with other children isn't something they get to do as Putin has required people to quarantine for two weeks before entering the home. "They have to play mostly alone or with adults. They only see their parents late at night. But they cherish the rare moments they spend with their father," the report claimed.