Inside the Twisted Lives of Vladimir Putin's Two Secret Sons: They Spend 'Lonely Days' at Despot's $131M Fortress With 'Fake Moms'
The lives of Vladimir Putin's secret love children have been revealed.
RadarOnline.com has learned the Russian President's two sons Ivan, 9, and Vladimir Jr, 5, allegedly shared with Olympic gymnast Alina Kabaeva, have been living an extremely private existence at his $131 million Lake Valdai residence with very little contact with the outside world.
According to a new report obtained by The Sun, Putin's kids are highly disciplined, with nannies, personal chefs, waiters and teachers being the only people in their day-to-day routine.
Per the update, the boys and their mother are heavily guarded in the mansion, which boasts the main property, guesthouses, a golf course and a massive spa complex.
The youngsters spend their days playing with their "extensive collection of Lego sets," playing on their iPads and shockingly, watching Disney movies and taking care of their two ponies, a dog and rabbits.
However, hanging out with other children isn't something they get to do as Putin has required people to quarantine for two weeks before entering the home. "They have to play mostly alone or with adults. They only see their parents late at night. But they cherish the rare moments they spend with their father," the report claimed.
The politician, who also has older daughters, takes time to bring his eldest boy to a purpose-built rink near the house where the two play hockey together. In order to keep a low profile, one of the nannies allegedly pretends to be the kiddo's "fake" mother in public while Kabaeva, 41, watches them face off against each other from behind a one-sided screen.
Their strict schedule consists of being taught everything from chess to English, German and Chinese by private tutors and have prompt mealtimes prepared from them by private chefs.
"Their teachers, security guards and other staff are afraid of Putin, and he himself is the only one who can speak sternly with the boys," the report noted.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin recently hinted at his lesser-known offspring while speaking with a group of kids. "Members of my family, the little ones, speak Chinese too. They speak it fluently," he teased.
The 71-year-old and the athlete, who is rarely seen in public, have allegedly been in a relationship for nearly 20 years and have fueled speculation about having secret kids together.
"My sweet little nephew Arseny has joined my ever-expanding family in Moscow. Everyone, of course, thinks he is my son," Kabaeva told Vogue in 2011 about people thinking she was the mother of Putin's kids.
The model doubled down on her previous statement during a Russian documentary about her life. "The whole country — and perhaps other countries too — write that I’ve got two or three children. Sadly, I don’t have them yet," she explained.
Putin addressed the rumors of the supposed romance saying, "Those who with their snotty noses and erotic fantasies prowl into others’ lives."
