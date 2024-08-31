The strike unleashed by Putin's forces caused a scene of chaos and destruction in Kharkiv, with thick black smoke billowing out of the impacted apartment building.

The State Emergency Service reported seven confirmed deaths, including a young girl. There were also a staggering number of injuries, with 77 individuals, including 18 children, requiring medical attention.

Regional Governor Oleg Sinegubov revealed there were 20 individuals in critical condition, with some facing the prospect of amputations.

Reports detailed how intense fires engulfed the building, creating a harrowing sight for onlookers. The aftermath of the attack left the vicinity near the detonation sites in ruins, with residents forced to evacuate the area.