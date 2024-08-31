Playground Horror: Evil Putin Kills 7 Including 14-Year-Old Girl in Wave of Glide Bomb Terror Attacks on Apartment Complex
Vladimir Putin's Russian forces killed seven people, including a 14-year-old girl, in a devastating glided missiles attack in Ukraine.
The strike unleashed by Putin's forces caused a scene of chaos and destruction in Kharkiv, with thick black smoke billowing out of the impacted apartment building.
The State Emergency Service reported seven confirmed deaths, including a young girl. There were also a staggering number of injuries, with 77 individuals, including 18 children, requiring medical attention.
Regional Governor Oleg Sinegubov revealed there were 20 individuals in critical condition, with some facing the prospect of amputations.
Reports detailed how intense fires engulfed the building, creating a harrowing sight for onlookers. The aftermath of the attack left the vicinity near the detonation sites in ruins, with residents forced to evacuate the area.
Governor Sinegubov said the missiles used in the attack had sophisticated tracking technology.
He claimed: "Let's say unequivocally that there were guidance systems [on the missiles]. We draw one conclusion."
"These streets are exclusively parks with large gatherings of civilians. This is a residential building", he continued. "This is, again, mass terror against our civilian population."
In response to the heinous act, President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated his call for decisive actions to halt the ongoing terror.
He said: "We need strong decisions from our partners to stop this terror."
"We need long-range capabilities", Zelensky continued. "We need the implementation of air defense agreements for Ukraine. This is about saving lives."
The recent attack in Kharkiv occurred amidst the backdrop of intensified military actions in the region.
Ukrainian forces made significant gains in the Kursk offensive by capturing numerous towns and seizing hundreds of Russian troops.
The Ukrainian military advancement represented a significant territorial acquisition since World War II, marking a bold and unexpected turn of events in the ongoing conflict.
Despite facing relentless bombardments and loss of life, the inhabitants of Kharkiv have demonstrated remarkable resilience and solidarity.
According to the Sun, the spirit of the local population was exemplified by a sign proclaiming "Kharkiv Unbreakable," symbolizing their unwavering determination in the face of adversity.
However, Ukraine lost its first F-16 fighter jet of the war and a star captain after the high-tech plane was recently shot down with a US Patriot missile.