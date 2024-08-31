Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Vladimir Putin

Playground Horror: Evil Putin Kills 7 Including 14-Year-Old Girl in Wave of Glide Bomb Terror Attacks on Apartment Complex

Photo of Vladimir Putin
Source: MEGA

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an attack that killed 7 people.

By:

Aug. 31 2024, Published 4:05 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Vladimir Putin's Russian forces killed seven people, including a 14-year-old girl, in a devastating glided missiles attack in Ukraine.

Article continues below advertisement
vladimir putin kills year old girl glide bomb apartment complex
Source: MEGA

A 14-year-old girl tragically lost her life in the military strike.

The strike unleashed by Putin's forces caused a scene of chaos and destruction in Kharkiv, with thick black smoke billowing out of the impacted apartment building.

The State Emergency Service reported seven confirmed deaths, including a young girl. There were also a staggering number of injuries, with 77 individuals, including 18 children, requiring medical attention.

Regional Governor Oleg Sinegubov revealed there were 20 individuals in critical condition, with some facing the prospect of amputations.

Reports detailed how intense fires engulfed the building, creating a harrowing sight for onlookers. The aftermath of the attack left the vicinity near the detonation sites in ruins, with residents forced to evacuate the area.

Article continues below advertisement
vladimir putin kills year old girl glide bomb apartment complex
Source: MEGA

77 individuals, including 18 children, required medical attention after the strike.

Article continues below advertisement

Governor Sinegubov said the missiles used in the attack had sophisticated tracking technology.

He claimed: "Let's say unequivocally that there were guidance systems [on the missiles]. We draw one conclusion."

"These streets are exclusively parks with large gatherings of civilians. This is a residential building", he continued. "This is, again, mass terror against our civilian population."

MORE ON:
Vladimir Putin
Article continues below advertisement
vladimir putin kills year old girl glide bomb apartment complex
Source: MEGA

Governor Sinegubov said the missiles used in the attack had sophisticated tracking technology.

Article continues below advertisement

In response to the heinous act, President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated his call for decisive actions to halt the ongoing terror.

He said: "We need strong decisions from our partners to stop this terror."

"We need long-range capabilities", Zelensky continued. "We need the implementation of air defense agreements for Ukraine. This is about saving lives."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: radar
Article continues below advertisement

The recent attack in Kharkiv occurred amidst the backdrop of intensified military actions in the region.

Ukrainian forces made significant gains in the Kursk offensive by capturing numerous towns and seizing hundreds of Russian troops.

The Ukrainian military advancement represented a significant territorial acquisition since World War II, marking a bold and unexpected turn of events in the ongoing conflict.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Despite facing relentless bombardments and loss of life, the inhabitants of Kharkiv have demonstrated remarkable resilience and solidarity.

According to the Sun, the spirit of the local population was exemplified by a sign proclaiming "Kharkiv Unbreakable," symbolizing their unwavering determination in the face of adversity.

However, Ukraine lost its first F-16 fighter jet of the war and a star captain after the high-tech plane was recently shot down with a US Patriot missile.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.