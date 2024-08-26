Zelensky’s Dire Warning: Ukraine Ready to Strike 'Any Point' in Russia as War Hits Home
Ukraine will soon have the capability to strike "any point" within Russia deemed a threat by Kyiv, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
This warning to Vladimir Putin comes as Ukrainian forces continue their push into the Kursk region, two weeks into their cross-border incursion.
In a 13-minute speech over the weekend delivered on Ukraine's Independence Day, Zelensky highlighted Moscow's intent to "destroy" Ukraine but asserted that the war has "returned to its home," Express reported.
He stated, "Our enemy will know what the Ukrainian way of retaliation is... They will know that, sooner or later, a Ukrainian response will reach any point in the Russian Federation that is a source of danger to the life of our state or our people. And the one who wanted to turn our land into a buffer zone should think about preventing his country from becoming a buffer federation."
Zelensky chose to record his address from Sumy, a northeastern town near the Russian border where Ukrainian forces crossed into Russia on August 6.
The Ukrainian military claims control over 480 square miles of Russian territory in Kursk. Recently, Ukraine has also carried out drone attacks targeting strategic bridges, Russian airfields and drone bases.
General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukraine's top military commander, honored soldiers who fought in Kursk with military awards, emphasizing, “Our independence is in our blood. In the blood that flows in our veins, in the blood that our heroes shed for their native land.”
As the offensive continues, Ukraine is evacuating residents from Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, now just six miles from Russian forces.
Once home to 60,000 people, residents registered for evacuation at a local school on Aug. 23 before boarding trains to safer areas.
The fall of Pokrovsk would jeopardize Ukraine’s defenses and bring Russia closer to capturing the Donetsk region.
In response to these developments, the US Department of Defense has announced an additional roughly $125 million in military aid for Ukraine.
This package includes air defense missiles, munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), Javelins, various anti-armor missiles, counter-drone and counter-electronic warfare systems, artillery ammunition, vehicles and other equipment.
