Zelensky’s Dire Warning: Ukraine Ready to Strike 'Any Point' in Russia as War Hits Home

In a 13-minute speech over the weekend delivered on Ukraine's Independence Day, Zelensky highlighted Moscow's intent to "destroy" Ukraine but asserted that the war has "returned to its home," Express reported.

He stated, "Our enemy will know what the Ukrainian way of retaliation is... They will know that, sooner or later, a Ukrainian response will reach any point in the Russian Federation that is a source of danger to the life of our state or our people. And the one who wanted to turn our land into a buffer zone should think about preventing his country from becoming a buffer federation."