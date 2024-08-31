Princess Diana's Personal Security Officer Claims Three Crucial Mistakes Could Have Prevented Gruesome Death on Anniversary of Royal's Death

Princess Diana's bodyguard claims three crucial mistakes led to the royal's death — and they could have been avoided.

On the 27th anniversary of Diana's death, RadarOnline.com can reveal her personal protection officer, Ken Wharfe, believes there were three mishaps leading up to the fatal car crash.

For one, the guard-turned-commentator insisted his former employer might still be alive if Ritz security chief Henri Paul had not been intoxicated behind the wheel.

Wharfe claimed: "The one thing that would have saved Diana's life that night would have been if they'd kicked out the chauffeur and for Rees-Jones to have driven."