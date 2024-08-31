Gone Girl: Ben Affleck 'Desperately Trying To Erase' Kick Kennedy From His Life Over Fears Their Connection Will Negatively Affect His Divorce From Jennifer Lopez

The former Batman actor's representatives recently denied reports of a romantic fling between Ben and Kick. However, insiders reveal that the two rumored love birds have spent time together.

Sources close to Ben expressed his apprehension over this association's potential impact it could have in his upcoming divorce proceedings.

The situation is further complicated by Kick's father, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., publicly endorsing former President Donald Trump in the upcoming 2024 presidential election, leaving Ben worried about being linked to the controversial political figure.