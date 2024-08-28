Ben Affleck Sparks Sobriety Fears Over 'Budding Romance' With RFK Jr's Actress Daughter Kick Kennedy — As We Reveal Her Dark Past

The insider added Kennedy has known Affleck for years and has boasted they previously "hooked up".

They also said she knew the Gone Girl actor when he was in a luxury rehab clinic in 2018 for his alcohol addiction in the Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles – the same area where Matthew Perry lived before his ketamine death.

The source said: "This was before his marriage to J Lo and after his marriage to Jennifer Garner. The romance is not new."

Kennedy is said to have been dating the twice-divorced father of three Mellon for four months when he died on April 16, 2018, years after the two were first introduced at a New York City charity event.

Her boyfriend – who battled drug addiction his whole adult life – was set to check into the Clear Sky Recovery rehabilitation clinic on the same day he was found dead in his hotel room.

Kennedy had just spent several months traveling around Europe and the US with the troubled addict, and after his death took to Instagram to share a video of the pair dancing.

She said in a tribute caption: "Most who knew Matthew knew he had an incredible way of manifesting wildly unpredictable miracles that shocked and awed us all. Simply, he was magical.

"We also couldn't really understand what he was ever talking about, almost ever. He had a way of moving around quickly and mumbling and then all of the sudden saying something completely insightful.

"I remember him turning to me once and saying, 'Don't let the fear of losing be greater than the excitement of winning’ before going back to the usual topics (UFOs....!!! Human cloning...!!!). It was hard not to be completely under his spell."