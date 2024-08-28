George V Quentin: Clooney 'Formally Demanding Apology' From Tarantino After 'Reservoir Dogs' Director Mocked Him as 'Not an Actor'

Hollywood heavyweights George Clooney and Quentin Tarantino have squared off in a bitter war of words – and now the Gravity star wants a public apology from the Reservoir Dogs director.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the rift started when Tarantino was rattling off some of the actors he considers to be leading movie stars and included Clooney's best friend Brad Pitt but not him, which ticked Clooney off.

An insider said: "Quentin started it, and George is vowing to finish it."