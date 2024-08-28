George V Quentin: Clooney 'Formally Demanding Apology' From Tarantino After 'Reservoir Dogs' Director Mocked Him as 'Not an Actor'
Hollywood heavyweights George Clooney and Quentin Tarantino have squared off in a bitter war of words – and now the Gravity star wants a public apology from the Reservoir Dogs director.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the rift started when Tarantino was rattling off some of the actors he considers to be leading movie stars and included Clooney's best friend Brad Pitt but not him, which ticked Clooney off.
An insider said: "Quentin started it, and George is vowing to finish it."
Tarantino later took it a step further by asking the interviewer to name one of Clooney's movies "since the millennium".
Clooney responded: "I was like, 'Since the millennium?' That's kind of my whole f------ career!"
The two-time Oscar winner, 63, added he was "irritated" by Tarantino's slight, and since then our sources say Clooney's pals have lined up on his side.
A source said: "George is furious at Quentin and is demanding an apology. Pitt is standing by him as are Julia Roberts, Rande Gerber and other big names in George's wide circle of celebrity pals. They all love him."
Meanwhile, eccentric Tarantino, 61 – who co-starred with Clooney in the vampire flick From Dusk Till Dawn – doesn't seem to care.
An insider added: "Quentin is a Hollywood rogue who doesn't waste his time kissing up to celebrities. He's one of those 'artistes' who are all about the craft.
"But ask him and he'll hold his ground. He's clearly not impressed by Gorgeous George!"
The O’ Brother, Where Art Thou? actor also told Tarantino to "f--- off" amid their spat – although he did acknowledge the Pulp Fiction filmmaker was still a "great director".
He said: "So now I'm like, all right, dude, f--- off. I don't mind giving him s---. He gave me s---.
"But no, look, we're really lucky we got to work with these great directors. Director and screenplay are what keep you alive."
- Hollywood's Greatest Role Regrets! We Name Stars' Most Hated Parts — From 'Garfield' to Trans Trailblazer, IRA Bomber and Iconic 'Sound of Music' Character
- Hollywood's Most Ridiculously OTT Wedding Blow-Outs: Céline's Insane Bling, Tom's Flag-Bearers, Elvis' Crazed Cream Cake, Royal Lobster Binges and Liz Taylor's 15-Strong Dress Team!
- HOLLYWOOD BUST-UP: George Clooney Blasts Old Pal Quentin Tarantino For Branding Him ‘Not a Movie Star’ — ‘Dude, Just F--- Off!’
As RadarOnline.com reported, Clooney and Tarantino's feud came shortly after Hollywood turned its back on the Hail, Caesar! actor because he wrote a brutal New York Times op-ed calling for President Joe Biden to withdraw from the 2024 race for the White House last month.
Although President Biden, 81, ultimately did step aside on July 21, Clooney still faced backlash for the "traitorous" move.
An insider told us: "The arrogance of Clooney is astounding. He has President Biden's contact info. Why didn't he just call his pal privately to air his concerns?
"Because George is an egomaniac who thinks every word he utters should be printed in The New York Times."
Another source added: "George's name is being yanked off party invites and upcoming projects. No one wants to be seen with a traitor anymore."
Even Donald Trump, 78, blasted Clooney for writing an op-ed calling for Biden to quit the race.
The former president wrote: "What does Clooney know about anything? Clooney should get out of politics and go back to television. Movies never really worked for him!"
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.