Bridesmaid-Zillas! Taylor Swift's Celebrity Squad 'Battling It Out' to Be Top Dogs at Her and Travis Kelce's Massive A-List Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are closing in on a walk down the aisle, but picking her bridal party could chaos in her squad.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Fortnight singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, both 34, have their sights set on a "massive A-list wedding" – and sources say Swift's pals Selena Gomez, Blake Lively, Cara Delevingne, Keleigh Teller and Sabrina Carpenter are all vying to be part of her big day.

An insider said: "Taylor's friends are in something of a competition to be her maid of honor, or at the very least in her bridal party. Problem is, she has tons of friends, and there are only so many spots to go around."