Bridesmaid-Zillas! Taylor Swift's Celebrity Squad 'Battling It Out' to Be Top Dogs at Her and Travis Kelce's Massive A-List Wedding
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are closing in on a walk down the aisle, but picking her bridal party could chaos in her squad.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Fortnight singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, both 34, have their sights set on a "massive A-list wedding" – and sources say Swift's pals Selena Gomez, Blake Lively, Cara Delevingne, Keleigh Teller and Sabrina Carpenter are all vying to be part of her big day.
An insider said: "Taylor's friends are in something of a competition to be her maid of honor, or at the very least in her bridal party. Problem is, she has tons of friends, and there are only so many spots to go around."
Swift is said to have promised Gomez, 32, the maid of honor gig, but since the two have drifted apart there are others she'd rather pick to fill the role.
A source said: "Her first choice is Blake, but it's an awkward situation because she has so many close friends and doesn't want to hurt anyone's feelings. That said, she also doesn't want to have an army of bridesmaids."
Although Kelce has yet to even pop the question, sources believe the inevitable is coming soon and Swift wants to have all her ducks lined up.
Another insider added: "This is a tough situation. She's just so popular, and she doesn't want anyone she cares about to feel left out."
As RadarOnline.com reported, sources initially claimed the Anti-Hero singer and Kelce would get engaged on their one-year anniversary – but their anniversary came and went and no ring materialized on Swift's finger.
A source said earlier this year: "Taylor and Travis discussed it and there is a plan. They will get engaged on their one-year anniversary in July."
Another insider close to the couple claimed Kelce had already asked the superstar's father Scott Swift for the singer's hand in marriage.
The friend said: "Scott has been asked for his blessing and has wholeheartedly given it, and Travis has been talking to friends about a ring."
Then, last month, Swift was said to be "on the prowl" for European wedding chapels where she and her Kansas City Chiefs boyfriend could get married when the appropriate time comes.
An insider said ahead of Swift's last show at Wembley Stadium on August 20: "Once her tour is wrapped, she loves the idea of showing Travis all her favorite spots in Europe and especially England, which she also believes would be a fantastic place for their wedding.
"She's not putting pressure on Travis to propose, but she does say that when she gets married a castle overseas would be a dream come true!"
While Swift and Kelce are apparently ready to walk down the aisle, the couple are also said to be ready to splurge more than $1million on a dream ceremony where "everyone's going to be a VIP".
Another insider close to the pair said last month: "Taylor and Travis are going to spend at least $1million on their wedding, but she's willing to go even higher.
"She's thinking about doing it at her Rhode Island estate, and of course they would give everyone the VIP treatment.
"Taylor and Travis still can't believe how lucky they are to have found each other, and they want to throw the party of the century to celebrate their love."
