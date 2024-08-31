Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Lizzo

Lizzo Shows She Loves Her Curves in Revealing Tiny Red Bikini Photo As She Flaunts Dramatic Weight Loss

Lizzo
Source: MEGA

Fans of the singer have applauded Lizzo for shedding the pounds, encouraging her to "keep up the good work".

By:

Aug. 31 2024, Updated 1:29 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Lizzo has never been shy about showing off her body, but the Good As Hell singer is showing some skin more than ever following her weight loss.

The Grammy winner flaunted her slimmer body in a teeny red bikini, posting a carousel of images to Instagram.

Shooting the camera a sultry glance, Lizzo, 36, wrote: "All my swimsuits are red🥵."

Article continues below advertisement
Lizzo
Source: Instagram/lizzobeeating

Lizzo flaunted her body in a tiny red bikini after dropping weight.

The hitmaker also gave her fans a peak at her backside, flashing her bum in the drawstring bikini in a separate photo.

Lizzo — surrounded by tropical foliage on a luxe wooden balcony — included a from-above as she showed off her cleavage.

She tied together the sultry vacation look with stacked necklaces featuring a dainty hamsa handpiece.

Because the photos weren't enough for the singer, Lizzo also posted a video of herself on Instagram, posing in the bikini.

Article continues below advertisement
Lizzo
Source: Instagram/lizzobeeating

Lizzo has been diligent about her workouts, sharing her hard work in the gym via social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

MORE ON:
Lizzo
Article continues below advertisement

The Truth Hurts artist — vacationing in Bali, Indonesia — captioned the video: "Itsy bitsy teeny weeny red designer string bikini."

Fans rushed to the comment section to applaud the singer, with users applauding her "hard work" and telling Lizzo to "keep it up".

Others were quick to defend Lizzo against claims she is using the popular diabetes-turned-weight loss drug, Ozempic.

One fan wrote: "Also, she is not on ozempic. She is dropping weight at a slow pace. And if she was, so what?! Y'all spent years talking about her weight. She damn if she do. She damn if she don't."

Another added the singer is "clearly" working out and "not on any weightless medications".

Article continues below advertisement
Lizzo
Source: Instagram/lizzobeeating

The singer said earlier this year she has been intentionally and methodically "losing weight very slowly".

Article continues below advertisement

They continued: "She features herself working out all the time. Just go back and watch the videos. She's inspiring me to even be more healthy and working out as well as I see the difference in her. ❤️"

Addressing the secret to her weight loss earlier this year, Lizzo said: "I've been methodical, losing weight very slowly."

"I don't really see it because if anyone who's on a natural weight-loss journey knows, losing weight is actually the slowest thing in the world and you don't really notice it until you notice it."

Continuing, she said: "Also, the scale's not really moving. But anyway, that doesn't matter. I'm super proud of my current lifestyle."

Article continues below advertisement

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.