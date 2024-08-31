Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
Nikki Bella Breaks Silence After Husband's Domestic Violence Arrest — As 911 Call Reveals Claims SHE Threw Shoes AT HIM

Composite photo of Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev
Source: MEGA; Napa Valley Sheriff's Department

Nikki Bella's husband, Artem Chigvintsev, was arrested for alleged domestic violence.

By:

Aug. 31 2024, Published 1:10 p.m. ET

Nikki Bella broke her silence days after her husband, Dancing With the Stars alum Artem Chigvintsev, was arrested for suspicion of domestic violence.

nikki bella breaks silence husband domestic violence arrest call
Source: MEGA

Nikki Bella allegedly threw shoes at Artem Chigvintsev.

Bella is pleading for "privacy" for herself and her family as they deal with the fallout of the arrest.

The former wrestler's rep further stated the dancer's arrest is "a private matter", refusing to comment further.

Chigvintsev was taken into custody on Thursday, August 29, after authorities noticed signs of physical abuse. His bail was set at $25,000, and he was released just a few hours after his arrest.

nikki bella breaks silence husband domestic violence arrest call
Source: MEGA

Police showed up to the house one hour after the initial 911 call.

The dispatcher said the 911 call, which led to the arrest: "Initially came in as requesting medical, but now he is stating he got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes at rp [reporting party]."

"There is a child on scene. Medical en route", the dispatcher added. "There's an active 415 [disturbing the peace] in the background responsible."

Police showed up at the house an hour after the call, noticed visible injuries on the alleged victim and arrested the Dancing With the Stars pro for felony corporal injury to a spouse.

MORE ON:
Nikki Bella
Source: @theartemc/instagram
The charges brought against Chigvintsev fall under section 273.5(a) of the California Penal Code, which deals with individuals who cause harm to a spouse, cohabitant, or fellow parent.

The severity of the charge can range from a misdemeanor to a felony, with potential consequences including imprisonment and fines.

A felony verdict could carry a sentence of up to four years in state prison, while a misdemeanor conviction often results in a maximum sentence of one year in county jail and a maximum fine of $6,000.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Source: radar
Chigvintsev's personal life made headlines earlier in the week as he and Bella celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

"Happy anniversary my love, can't see my life without you", he wrote via Instagram earlier this week. "You are my everything ❤️."

The couple first crossed paths during season 25 of Dancing With the Stars in 2017. Following Bella's split from ex-fiancé John Cena, they began dating a year later.

Their relationship flourished, culminating in the birth of their son Matteo in July 2020 and ultimately tying the knot two years later in France.

However, the honeymoon period appears to be over, as Bella's rep told Us Weekly she is asking for "privacy" during this troubling time.

