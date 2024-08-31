Britney Spears 'Refusing to Reunite With Sick Dad': She Will 'Never Forgive Him for Controlling Her Life Through Conservatorship'

Britney Spears' father's health issues aren't softening her heart.

Radaronline.com can reveal the 42-year-old is still furious that Jamie Spears controlled her life — and allegedly profited — during her 13-year conservatorship, per an insider.

In December, the 72-year-old had to have an infected leg amputated and has had serious kidney and colon issues over the years.

The insider said: "She's sad for him, but it's not that simple to just forgive and forget the way he destroyed her life."