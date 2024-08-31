Your tip
Kevin Federline

Britney Spears 'Refusing to Reunite With Sick Dad': She Will 'Never Forgive Him for Controlling Her Life Through Conservatorship'

Aug. 31 2024

Britney Spears' father's health issues aren't softening her heart.

Radaronline.com can reveal the 42-year-old is still furious that Jamie Spears controlled her life — and allegedly profited — during her 13-year conservatorship, per an insider.

In December, the 72-year-old had to have an infected leg amputated and has had serious kidney and colon issues over the years.

The insider said: "She's sad for him, but it's not that simple to just forgive and forget the way he destroyed her life."

Britney Spears
The pop singer has become known for her outlandish and sultry content on social media following the end of her 13-year conservatorship.

They added: "It's an extremely complicated and painful situation."

Complicating the situation, the pop star's estranged sons, Sean, 18, and 17-year-old Jayden, with ex Kevin Federline, have made peace with their grandfather.

Jamie was banned from seeing the kids for three years after he busted down a door and shook Sean during a 2019 argument.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Federline filed a police report in 2019 against the pop star's father for laying hands on him.

Britney Spears with sons
In the report, the unemployed ex-backup dancer claimed Jamie also laid his hands on one of his grandsons after busting down the door.

Federline's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, explained why the boys had reestablished contact with Jamie, stating: "The boys miss their grandfather. They have forgiven him."

However, contact between Britney and her sons hasn't made the same progress.

The source further added it "hurts" the Toxic singer how her father is "somehow more important" to her children than she is.

"It's a kick in the teeth," they said.

Kevin Federline and Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney's ex Kevin Federline has custody of their two children: Sean, 18, and Jayden, 17.

In July, we reported how Britney attempted to reconcile with her children, allegedly having last spoken with the boys on Mother's Day.

A source told Us Weekly: "Britney has been reaching out to her sons more and wants to start spending more time with them when they are ready."

The two teenagers live in Hawaii with their father, who has full custody of the two.

Britney Spears with sons
While rumors briefly circulated that the Lucky singer's relationship with her boys was already on the mend and she planned to visit them on the island, other insiders said it isn't true.

An insider said: "Years of aberrant behavior and troubling conduct can't be easily erased. There's no evidence things have gotten better."

In 2022, Jayden expressed hope for him and his mother's relationship to be whole again, telling ITV News: "I 100% think this can be fixed. It's just going to take a lot of time and effort."

"When she gets better, I really want to see her again. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again."

