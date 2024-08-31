Fatman Scoop Dead Aged 53 After Horror Footage Shows Rapper Collapsing on Stage In Front of Shrieking Fans

Rapper Fatman Scoop has died at 53.

RadarOnline.com can confirm the rapper passed away after collapsing onstage at a concert in Connecticut.

DJ Ice Cold confirmed the news via Instagram: “I am honestly lost for words… You took me all over the world and had me performing alongside you on some of the biggest and greatest stages on this planet, the things you taught me have truely made me the man I am today.”

In a graphic posted of the rapper, the DJ added, “You taught me how to be the Man I am today. I love you Scoop. Thank you so much for everything you gave to me.”

The rapper’s cause of death is unclear at this time. Radaronline.com has contacted Scoop’s team for more details.