Fatman Scoop Dead Aged 53 After Horror Footage Shows Rapper Collapsing on Stage In Front of Shrieking Fans
Rapper Fatman Scoop has died at 53.
RadarOnline.com can confirm the rapper passed away after collapsing onstage at a concert in Connecticut.
DJ Ice Cold confirmed the news via Instagram: “I am honestly lost for words… You took me all over the world and had me performing alongside you on some of the biggest and greatest stages on this planet, the things you taught me have truely made me the man I am today.”
In a graphic posted of the rapper, the DJ added, “You taught me how to be the Man I am today. I love you Scoop. Thank you so much for everything you gave to me.”
The rapper’s cause of death is unclear at this time. Radaronline.com has contacted Scoop’s team for more details.
Disturbing footage began circulating of the moment the rapper collapsed onstage on Friday, August 30.
The shirtless rapper was seen receiving chest compressions behind the DJ booth as an eerie hush fell over the crowd.
Hamden, Conn., Mayor Lauren Garrett confirmed the news at the time, posting via Facebook: "Tonight, while performing at Hamden Town Center Park, Isaac Freeman, aka Fatman Scoop, had a medical emergency on stage."
She added: "We will provide updates when they are available. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers."
Authorities were dispatched to the scene around 8:33 pm. Scoop, born Isaac Freeman III, was seen being wheeled on a gurney into an ambulance before the vehicle took off.
The Be Faithful rapper's current medical condition is unknown.
In the video, posted to X on August 30, the rapper seemed out of breath as he attempted to amp up the crowd at the Town Center Park in Hamden.
Speaking into the mic, Scoop yelled: "Let's make some noise!"
The shirtless rapper — who has worked with names such as Missy Elliot and Mariah Carey — made his way to the back of the stage, walking up a few steps to stand behind the DJ booth.
"If you came to party", Scoop shouted into the mic before taking a breath and adding, "Make some noise".
The Put Your Hands Up rapper immediately dropped the microphone and collapsed as onlookers gasped.
Another man onstage attempted to calm the crowd as emergency medical service workers rushed to Scoop's side to administer what appeared to be chest compressions.
The man told the concertgoers: "Nothing going on — on the stage. I just want to say this — Hamden, where y'all at, make some noise for me heavy baby."
"It is what it is. We come here to party", the man said as another person onstage cut the music.
Concertgoers could be heard shouting concerned words about the rapper's well-being following the event.
Following the tragedy, fans expressed their concern for the rapper via social media, with one attendee writing alongside their video: "I REALLY hope he comes out of this ok. Prayers up for Fatman Scoop. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾"
Other people criticized Scoop's entourage for attempting to keep the show going, with one user writing: "Nah man, they were supposed to stop that joint and call for paramedics asap. Damn Scoop."