Federal Prosecutors Issue Subpoena to Ritzy Miami Hotel in Ongoing Diddy Probe
Scandal-struck Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been named in a subpoena as part of an investigation into his alleged involvement in a reported sex trafficking and narcotics ring.
Diddy, along with his ex Daphne Joy, have been named in the court document, which requests the fancy Miami, Florida, hotel provide a range of documents and evidence.
The subpoena specifically calls for reservation records involving the 54-year-old rapper, Daphne and other associates of the CEO of Bad Boy Entertainment.
In addition to reservation details, federal prosecutors have also demanded email addresses, phone numbers, forms of payment used (such as cash and credit cards), computer IP addresses, logins, identifications, vehicle information and even surveillance footage from the hotel.
According to the new legal documents obtained by TMZ, authorities are seeking information from the hotel spanning from January 1, 2008, to the present date.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Homeland Security agents raided Diddy's residences in Miami and Los Angeles as part of an investigation into alleged sex and narcotics trafficking.
Agents stormed his residences with a tactical team which confiscated hard drives, phones and other evidence, which they anticipate will provide "photos, emails, texts, itineraries, hopefully names", an officer told The New York Post.
A federal grand jury has been convened, heightening the seriousness of the situation and indicating the potential for legal proceedings.
In addition to the federal investigation, Diddy has faced multiple lawsuits alleging sex trafficking, sexual assault, and physical abuse.
Notably, his ex-girlfriend Cassie filed an abuse suit against him, which was swiftly settled outside of court.
Diddy initially denied all the allegations against him, but after leaked security footage showed the rapper abusing Cassie in a hotel hallway, he released an apology video claiming he had gone to rehab after the filmed incident.
He later deleted the apology video from his social media accounts.
According to his most recent lawsuit filed in New York, Adria English, who also goes by the stage name Omunique, claimed the rapper hired her as a dancer and then forced her to have sex with people at his wild parties.
English claimed she met Diddy in 2004 when her boyfriend auditioned for a Sean John modeling gig.
According to court documents, English's boyfriend refused to perform oral sex on Diddy to land the job.
The documents go on to allege Diddy's associate of offering her boyfriend the job if he agreed that English would work as a "go-go-dancer" at Diddy's white party in the Hamptons.
