Federal Prosecutors Issue Subpoena to Ritzy Miami Hotel in Ongoing Diddy Probe

Diddy, along with his ex Daphne Joy, have been named in the court document, which requests the fancy Miami, Florida, hotel provide a range of documents and evidence.

The subpoena specifically calls for reservation records involving the 54-year-old rapper, Daphne and other associates of the CEO of Bad Boy Entertainment.

In addition to reservation details, federal prosecutors have also demanded email addresses, phone numbers, forms of payment used (such as cash and credit cards), computer IP addresses, logins, identifications, vehicle information and even surveillance footage from the hotel.

According to the new legal documents obtained by TMZ, authorities are seeking information from the hotel spanning from January 1, 2008, to the present date.