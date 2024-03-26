Diddy Not Prohibited From Leaving Country Despite Feds' Sex Trafficking Investigation: Source
Diddy is free to travel outside of the United States despite the ongoing federal sex trafficking investigation launched by the feds, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the situation revealed the embattled music mogul did not break any rules when he was spotted at the Miami airport attempting to fly out.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, hours after the raids on his properties in California and Florida, Diddy was seen at the Miami airport pacing around on the phone.
The entertainer looked tense as his legal troubles started to grow. Sources told TMZ that federal agents stopped Diddy and his team after they landed in Miami.
TMZ said Diddy was with his "family" when Homeland Security agents stopped them. Sources said the agents spoke to Diddy but did not place him under arrest or even detain him. It's unclear if Diddy's sons Justin and King were with him since they were detained in LA during the raid on the mogul's $40 million mansion.
Diddy did not appear to be home at the time of the raid.
An insider told TMZ that there are no restrictions on Diddy's travel at the moment but that could change if there are developments in the investigation.
As we previously reported, Diddy's private jet flew from Los Angeles to Antigua on Monday. There is no evidence that the plane that Diddy was on when he was stopped in Miami or any proof that Diddy made it to the Caribbean island.
A source told NBC News the raids were connected to an investigation into sex trafficking, sexual assault, and firearm possession.
The report said at least seven people have been interviewed as part of the investigation.
The raids come after months of Diddy facing sexual assault allegations from various women. A male producer Lil Rod sued Diddy for $30 million over alleged sexual harassment.
The mogul denied all allegations of wrongdoing.
After a fourth women came foward, Diddy spoke out telling fans, “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy.”
He added, "Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”
He hasn't spoken about the recent raids.