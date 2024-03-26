Feds Interview Seven People Associated With Diddy After Raids on Rapper's LA and Miami Homes: Report

Federal officials reportedly interviewed four individuals associated with Sean "Diddy" Combs following the raids on the rapper’s homes this week, RadarOnline.com has learned. The federal officials are also reportedly scheduled to interview three more individuals with ties to Diddy.

In the latest development to come after federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations raided Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami on Monday afternoon, a source familiar with the matter revealed that the feds already interviewed three women and one man with connections to the embattled music exec.