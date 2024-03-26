Feds Interview Seven People Associated With Diddy After Raids on Rapper's LA and Miami Homes: Report
Federal officials reportedly interviewed four individuals associated with Sean "Diddy" Combs following the raids on the rapper’s homes this week, RadarOnline.com has learned. The federal officials are also reportedly scheduled to interview three more individuals with ties to Diddy.
In the latest development to come after federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations raided Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami on Monday afternoon, a source familiar with the matter revealed that the feds already interviewed three women and one man with connections to the embattled music exec.
According to NBC News, the insider said that “three women and a man have been interviewed by federal officials in Manhattan in relation to allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms.”
The source also told the outlet that “interviews with three other subjects are also scheduled.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the feds raided Diddy’s homes in LA and Miami on Monday in connection to the several allegations against the rapper-turned-record exec.
"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners,” a rep for Homeland Security Investigations confirmed shortly after the raids on Monday.
Upwards of 30 different law enforcement vehicles were seen outside Diddy’s LA home while a helicopter flew overhead. Armed federal agents were also seen moving in and out of Diddy’s Holmby Hills property.
Although nobody was arrested during the raids on Monday afternoon, aerial video appeared to show Diddy’s two sons – King and Justin Combs – in handcuffs.
Meanwhile, Diddy was reportedly in Miami at the time of the raids earlier this week.
Homeland Security officials reportedly seized Diddy’s phones shortly before he was scheduled to depart for a trip to the Bahamas. It was not immediately clear whether he made the trip as planned.
Footage of the embattled rapper at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport on Monday showed Diddy looking anxious just hours after his homes were raided as part of the ongoing sex trafficking investigation.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The record producer appeared to be talking on the phone as he paced around the Miami airport, and insiders said that Diddy was walking around a Customs office without the company of any friends or family.
Diddy was also not placed in handcuffs during the ordeal. He also was not arrested.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Diddy's legal woes started in November 2023 when his ex-girlfriend, Cassie, filed a bombshell federal lawsuit accusing him of rape and abuse.
The lawsuit was settled less than 48 hours after it was filed and, while that case was dismissed, several other women subsequently came forward to accuse Diddy of similar allegations. Three new lawsuits were later filed against the music mogul.
“We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law,” Cassie’s lawyer said in a statement after the raids on Diddy’s homes on Monday.
“Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct.”