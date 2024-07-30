Your tip
Princess Diana’s Torment Over Wedding Day to Prince Charles Revealed by Body Language Expert: ‘Fairytale’ Event ‘Worst of Her Life’

Princess Diana King Charles Wedding 1981
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana's wedding with Prince Charles seemed like a real-life fairytale, but a body language expert says the young bride showed signs of distress during the grand event.

Jul. 30 2024, Published 5:44 p.m. ET

The late Princess Diana's marriage to Prince Charles — now King Charles — appeared to be a real-life fairytale... but a body language expert revealed the 20-year-old bride was fraught with signs of distress during the grand event watched by millions, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

People all over the world tuned in to watch the televised event, dubbed "the wedding of the century", where the royal couple exchanged vows at St. Paul's Cathedral in front of 3,500 guests.

However, Diana and Charles had only met 13 times before their marriage, which marked the start of a tumultuous journey ultimately leading to their separation about a decade later.

Princess Diana King Charles Wedding 1981
Source: MEGA

The former Prince and Princess of Wales exchanged vows in the ceremony dubbed 'the wedding of the century' at St. Paul's Cathedral on July 29, 1981.

In the Netflix documentary Diana: In Her Own Words, the princess could be heard saying her wedding day was the "worst day of her life" in secretly recorded audio footage as she discussed the breakdown of her relationship with the prince.

Forty-three years after their troubled marriage, body language expert Judi James said "there are clues to [Diana's] powerful but conflicting emotions" that can be seen in images and videos from the wedding on July 29, 1981, according to The Sun.

James told the outlet: “Even if we take away the royal theme, Diana’s wedding day had red flags flapping about like bunting in the breeze.”

Princess Diana Prince Charles Wedding Day
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana struggled to earn the acceptance of the royal family and her marriage to Prince Charles fell apart about a decade after their wedding.

The expert said the young bride's inner turmoil was evident from the time she arrived at the cathedral, where her demeanor was marked by shyness and hesitation. James said while the princess seemed determined to maintain a composed smile, moments of profound sadness and fear flashed across her face.

Inside the cathedral, the soon-to-be Princess of Wales continued to speak volumes through her body language, according to James, who interpreted a brief glimpse of playfulness as a coping mechanism. This was particularly notable as Diana passed by Charles' former mistress, Camilla Parker Bowles. Diana seemed to shoot a telling glance toward Camilla as she spotted her among the guests, James said.

Princess Diana Prince Charles Wedding Day
Source: MEGA

Diana separated from then-Prince Charles in 1992 before finalizing their divorce in 1996.

Princess Diana
The People's Princess also appeared to be grappling with the gravity of her new reality during a carriage ride after the ceremony, the expert argued. James described a poignant moment captured on camera, when Diana appeared lost in thought and gazed upwards, calling this a sign of vulnerability. James also thought Diana was showcasing her lack of emotional support from Charles and her longing for reassurance during the carriage ride.

Surrounded by royalty on the Buckingham Palace balcony, Diana's shyness seemed to return as she gravitated toward the children in the group. James noted this also reflected her nurturing nature and foreshadowed her devotion to her sons, William and Harry.

Princess Diana Prince Charles Wedding Day
Source: MEGA

The body language expert argued it was evident the princess was looking for a fairytale romance.

When the newlyweds shared a famous kiss on the balcony, the body language expert noticed Diana leaning toward Charles, which she said conveyed Diana's desire for a fairytale romance.

But the marriage fell apart as Diana struggled to earn the acceptance of the royal family. The couple announced their separation in 1992, followed by their official divorce four years later.

Diana seemed to find the storybook love she was looking for when she moved on with Dodi Fayed, but in 1997, both were tragically killed in an infamous car accident in Paris.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

