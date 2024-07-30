Princess Diana’s Torment Over Wedding Day to Prince Charles Revealed by Body Language Expert: ‘Fairytale’ Event ‘Worst of Her Life’

The late Princess Diana's marriage to Prince Charles — now King Charles — appeared to be a real-life fairytale... but a body language expert revealed the 20-year-old bride was fraught with signs of distress during the grand event watched by millions, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

People all over the world tuned in to watch the televised event, dubbed "the wedding of the century", where the royal couple exchanged vows at St. Paul's Cathedral in front of 3,500 guests.

However, Diana and Charles had only met 13 times before their marriage, which marked the start of a tumultuous journey ultimately leading to their separation about a decade later.