Pictured: Humiliation for Putin as 13 Russian Tanks Are Crushed in Failed Counterattack
Ukraine destroyed 13 tanks during a surprise attack on Russia.
Vladimir Putin's forces failed to respond to the incoming blitz and subsequently lost 1,300 square kilometers of Russian territory in the Sumy province.
This unexpected blitz led to shocking scenes of devastation and displacement among ordinary Russian civilians, as reported by Defense Editor Jerome Starkey from Russia.
The attack, which took place on August 6, was initiated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as part of a strategy to end the ongoing conflict.
Video shared online shows how Ukraine's assault drones ruthlessly blitz Putin's troops and their counter-defensive tanks as they try to escape.
Tanks were filmed rolling down a road in Kurakhove, Donetsk, as Ukrainian army snipers targeted and fired on them with precision drone strikes.
Other footage shows Russian soldiers trying to escape in the nearby village of Kostyantynivka as Zelensky's fighter pilots shot them down.
Ukraine's aim was for ordinary Russians to "feel" the impacts of the war unleashed by Russian President Putin. As a result, many civilians found themselves stranded, unable to evacuate due to the swift military actions and lack of proper measures in place.
The strike led to Russia's worst defeat on home soil since World War II.
In the town of Sudzha, which fell under Ukrainian control, scenes of destruction and chaos painted a grim picture.
Residents, like Olga, a 23-year-old taxi dispatcher, were separated from their families as they fled the area.
Despite the turmoil, Ukrainian troops set up temporary shelters to provide necessities for those left behind.
The aftermath of the attack was evident in the town square, where a vandalized statue of Lenin stood as a symbol of the turmoil.
Residents expressed frustration with the Russian soldiers, who they criticized for their poor defense and hasty retreat. The remaining civilians, estimated to be around 600 out of a pre-war population of 5,000, faced uncertainty and fear in the wake of the conflict.
The assault not only challenged Russia's military capabilities but also shifted the dynamics of the conflict, boosting morale in Ukraine and prompting a reevaluation of the narrative.
President Zelensky's emphasis on capturing prisoners of war for potential exchanges highlighted the humanitarian aspects of the conflict and the importance of diplomacy in resolving the crisis.
