Mad Vlad: Putin Was Sent by God to Save Humanity From World War 3, Rants Tyrant’s New Right-Hand Man ‘Professor Doomsday’
Professor Sergei Karaganov, the new right-hand man to Vladimir Putin, has made alarming statements, claiming the Russian dictator is "God's child" sent to save humanity.
Karaganov went as far as to compare Putin to Russia's most famous emperor, Peter the Great.
These declarations come amidst escalating tensions in the Ukraine conflict, where a record number of Russian soldiers are facing casualties daily.
"The situation was dire. I remember me and my comrades fighting without any hope left," Karaganov said. "And at some point, God Almighty took pity on us [and sent Putin]."
"Now Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin], you have a difficult task. Not only to win but also to save the world which is sliding and being pushed into a World War," he continued.
Karaganov's statements, scripted by the Kremlin, shed light on the ongoing propaganda efforts to manipulate public opinion and portray Putin as a heroic figure leading Russia to victory against perceived threats.
The Kremlin's strategic use of religious and historical imagery serves to rally support behind Putin's aggressive actions in Ukraine despite the staggering human cost of the conflict.
Patriarch Kirill, a long-term ally of Putin, appeared on Russian TV to tell viewers, "Let God save the Russian soil."
"When I say Russian, I use an ancient expression from the chronicles of where Russian soil started, which includes the Ukraine and Belarus. God forbid," he continued. "The evil forces [West] have always fought against the unity of Russia, and the Russian church get the upper hand in brotherly Ukraine."
Recent reports indicate a sharp increase in casualties among Russian soldiers, with over 1,000 fatalities per day following Ukraine's armed offensive in Kharkiv.
Ukrainian forces have dealt significant blows to Russian military assets, destroying tanks, combat vehicles, and artillery pieces in substantial numbers.
The conflict has intensified, with both sides resorting to advanced weaponry and tactics to gain the upper hand.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Western support for Ukraine, including the supply of lethal weapons, has further escalated the conflict, prompting Putin to issue threats of retaliation against NATO states.
The use of US-made rockets and missiles by Ukrainian forces has inflicted significant damage on Russian-controlled territories, marking a shift in the balance of power in the region.
Putin's desperate attempts to counter these advances underscore the gravity of the situation and the potential for further escalation.