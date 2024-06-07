Kamikaze Drone Strike Blows Up ANOTHER Russian Naval Vessel Off Crimea in New Ukraine Blitz
Ukraine reportedly launched another kamikaze sea drone strike this week that destroyed a Russian naval vessel, RadarOnline.com has learned – and it was caught on video.
In a sudden development to come after Ukraine upped its kamikaze drone strike attacks against Russia amid the ongoing war between the two nations, it was revealed that Kyiv targeted and successfully struck a Russian tugboat.
The attack, which was captured in a black and white video obtained by The Sun, showed the shadowy figure of a tugboat crew member before the drone sped towards the vessel.
A video feed of the attack reportedly lost its connection shortly after.
Ukraine’s GUR Military Intelligence Directorate later reported that the drone successfully destroyed the Russian tugboat off the coast of Crimea.
The attack was reportedly part of Ukraine's ongoing efforts to target Vladimir Putin's Black Sea Fleet – efforts that were first started back in February 2022 when Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
According to Ukraine, the war-torn country still seeks to reverse Putin's 2014 annexation of Crimea – particularly because Crimea currently serves as a crucial logistics hub for Russian forces in southern Ukraine.
Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate spokesperson, Andriy Yusov, confirmed the startling maritime strike in a statement released on Thursday.
“Maritime strike,” Yusov said during a broadcast. “All hits on target. Minus one more enemy ship.”
Ukraine’s GUR Military Intelligence Directorate confirmed the maritime strike in another statement released this week.
“A special unit of the 9th Department of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, off the coast of temporarily occupied Crimea, launched a successful strike on the Russian raid tug,” the directorate said, according to The Sun.
“As a result of the operation in the waters of Lake Panskoe,” the statement continued, “another vessel of the Russian invaders was destroyed.”
“The devastating fire defeat was inflicted after the successful breakthrough of the line of defensive barriers of the occupiers in the Black Sea waters.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Ukraine’s successful kamikaze drone strike against a Russian naval vessel off the coast of Crimea this week came just days after Kyiv successfully targeted another Russian warcraft using missiles from the new killer drone late last month.
Dramatic footage from that strike captured several intense sea-air battles between Kyiv and Moscow in the Mykolaiv region of Ukraine.
Ukraine's recent use of the kamikaze sea drones reportedly raised concerns for Putin and his inner circle in the Russian capital – particularly amid fears that strategic assets like the Crimean Bridge and the Saki military airfield might be targeted next.
A Ukrainian general suggested that Ukraine’s use of the new kamikaze drones also provided the war-torn nation a significant advantage in the ongoing battle for the Black Sea.
“At the start of the full-scale invasion, control over the Black Sea gave Russia significant advantages – including a fire control over the Ukrainian coast and the ability to blockade our trade routes,” the general explained last month.
“That’s why President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy set us a task: End Russia's dominance in the Black Sea,” the Ukrainian general continued. “Unmanned surface vehicles have changed the course of naval warfare.”