Inside Vladimir Putin's Sleazy Fortress Life: He Has 'Two Secret Sons With Nymphomaniac Gymnast Ex' — and They 'Live Like Kings'

But Putin seemed to hint at having young children this week when he told a group of kids: "Members of my family, the little ones, speak Chinese too. They speak it fluently."

Meanwhile, an investigative report by Dossier Center now claims to have confirmed the existence of Ivan and Vladimir Jr. The outlet revealed the boys rarely see their parents, and their lives are meticulously managed by dozens of staff members.

Kabaeva, who has been characterized as "sex mad", has all but disappeared from the public eye over the past year – sparking rumors of a breakup with Putin. They were said to have been in a relationship for more than two decades.