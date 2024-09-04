Inside Vladimir Putin's Sleazy Fortress Life: He Has 'Two Secret Sons With Nymphomaniac Gymnast Ex' — and They 'Live Like Kings'
Vladimir Putin's "secret sons" enjoy opulent luxury in their remote fortress far removed from ordinary Russian citizens.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the boys Putin supposedly shares with his former lover, Olympic gymnast Alina Kabaeva, are bound to lives shrouded in secrecy.
Ivan, 9, and Vladimir Jr., 5, reportedly spend most of their time in isolation and interacting mostly with the adults who serve them. They travel only via private jets and armored trains, and there are no records of them in government databases.
But Putin seemed to hint at having young children this week when he told a group of kids: "Members of my family, the little ones, speak Chinese too. They speak it fluently."
Meanwhile, an investigative report by Dossier Center now claims to have confirmed the existence of Ivan and Vladimir Jr. The outlet revealed the boys rarely see their parents, and their lives are meticulously managed by dozens of staff members.
Kabaeva, who has been characterized as "sex mad", has all but disappeared from the public eye over the past year – sparking rumors of a breakup with Putin. They were said to have been in a relationship for more than two decades.
The boys cherish the little time they get to spend with their father, who "treats his sons even more reverently than he once did his daughters", the report said, referring to Putin's older children, Maria Voronteva, 39, and Katerin Tikhonova, 38.
A staunchly private politician, Putin has admitted publicly to Voronteva and Tikhonova being his daughters – but some Kremlin watchers believe he has as many as six children.
Ivan and Vladimir Jr. reportedly live in the dictator's palaces and are guarded around the clock by the Federal Protective Service. Nannies, chefs, personal trainers and security guards ensure their every need is met.
- Pictured: Humiliation for Putin as 13 Russian Tanks Are Crushed in Failed Counterattack
- Playground Horror: Evil Putin Kills 7 Including 14-Year-Old Girl in Wave of Glide Bomb Terror Attacks on Apartment Complex
- Google V Putin: Outrage as Warmonger Seizes $100M From Search Titan's Moscow Bank Accounts to Fund Russia's War Machine
The Dossier Center's report read: "Their teachers, security guards and other staff are afraid of Putin, and he himself is the only one who can speak sternly with the boys."
Among their residences is a palace at Valdai, a luxurious estate nestled amongst the forests and lakes north of Moscow. There, they enjoy the company of ponies, rabbits, and a St. Bernard dog, all of which are tended to by animal handlers.
Yet despite the wealth and privilege surrounding them, the boys live in a gilded cage. Staff see frequent turnover, making it difficult to form close relationships with those around them.
They are educated privately, never attending schools with peers. Teachers, who are compensated with a monthly salary of about $8,500, must follow strict guidelines and are forbidden from leaving the family's estate, according to Dossier Center.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.