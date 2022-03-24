Vladimir Putin's Daughter Katerina Tikhonova's French Villa Vandalized

This isn't the first time the French property had become a target of protest against the war in Ukraine. Two weeks before, Sergey Savelyev and Pierre Haffner were arrested for trespassing on the French villa. The two reportedly broke into the compound, stood at one of the mansion's many carports, and waved large Ukrainian flags.

In an interview with local news, Savelyev recalled the event: "Today, I was invited by the Liberte group to pay a visit to the villa of the Putin-Shamalov family."

"We want to dedicate this gesture to Ukraine, and the people that are suffering from Russia, including Russians suffering from their corrupt government," Savelyev continued. "This place must and will be a place of refuge, for the people who no longer have a place in their own country."

Savelyev and Haffner were released from custody after authorities were able to confirm that there had been no property damage.