Vladimir Putin's Daughter Katerina Tikhonova's French Villa Vandalized
Russian President Vladimir Putin's second-oldest daughter Katerina Tikhonova woke up to the Ukrainian flag painted all over the front gate of her luxury mansion in France.
The vandalism is a sign of protest against the conflict started by Tikhonova's father that has been ravaging the Ukrainian people for over a month now.
A month ago, Russian soldiers crossed into Ukrainian territory on Putin's orders and the invasion of Russia's neighboring nation officially began.
The invasion has sparked protest around the world and everyone who has had any form of connection to Putin or his higher-up officials has been on the receiving end of chants, flags, and vitriol.
Tikhonova has been no stranger to suffering the consequences of her father's war.
Tikhonova's French villa has had the Ukrainian flag's colors painted multiple times all across the massive property's front gate.
The mega-mansion, which is currently owned by Tikhonova's ex-husband Kirill Shamalov, has eight bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is reportedly a favorite of the supposed billionaire daughter of the Russian President.
The vandal's paint job was praised by people online with one Reddit user commenting "Villa Special Operation", mocking Putin describing his renounceable invasion of Ukraine as a "special military operation".
Another commented on the paint job having said, "They are pretty colors. It's an upgrade."
This isn't the first time the French property had become a target of protest against the war in Ukraine. Two weeks before, Sergey Savelyev and Pierre Haffner were arrested for trespassing on the French villa. The two reportedly broke into the compound, stood at one of the mansion's many carports, and waved large Ukrainian flags.
In an interview with local news, Savelyev recalled the event: "Today, I was invited by the Liberte group to pay a visit to the villa of the Putin-Shamalov family."
"We want to dedicate this gesture to Ukraine, and the people that are suffering from Russia, including Russians suffering from their corrupt government," Savelyev continued. "This place must and will be a place of refuge, for the people who no longer have a place in their own country."
Savelyev and Haffner were released from custody after authorities were able to confirm that there had been no property damage.