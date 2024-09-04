Your tip
MUGSHOT: Pregnant Daughter of Trump Election Interference Prosecutor Fani Willis Arrested for Driving With Suspended License — Name Drops Mom

Daughter of Trump Georgia Prosecutor Fani Willis Arrested
Source: Tyrone Police Department; @electfaniwillis/X

Kinaya Willis (left) was using her cell phone while driving, which prompted police to pull her over and discover she was allegedly driving on a suspended license, officials said.

By:

Sept. 4 2024, Updated 2:47 p.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The daughter of Fani Willis, the Fulton County District Attorney prosecuting Donald Trump’s election interference case in Georgia, appears somber in her mugshot after being arrested for driving with a suspended license, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Aug. 24, Kinaya Willis, 25, was taken into custody in Tyrone, according to the local police department.

Daughter of Trump Georgia Prosecutor Fani Willis Arrested
Source: Tyrone Police Department

Police said they pulled Kinaya over because she was allegedly using her phone while driving.

An incident report obtained by DailyMail.com, Kinaya, who is pregnant, alleges she was pulled over by cops after they spotted her using a cell phone while driving her 2010 Nissan Altima.

Willis told police she was using the phone while driving “due to her mother calling her related to her pregnancy,” the report alleges.

Daughter of Trump Georgia Prosecutor Fani Willis Arrested
Source: @electfaniwillis/X

Kinaya (right) is the daughter of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (center), who now has more controversy surrounding her.

Kinaya then claimed to an officer she was “unaware” her license was revoked on May 13 for the same offense, driving while suspended, according to police.

An officer then searched and handcuffed the Texas Southern University student on the side of the highway before transporting her to the Fayette County jail on a misdemeanor charge of driving with a revoked or suspended license.

Daughter of Trump Georgia Prosecutor Fani Willis Arrested
Source: Tyrone Police Department

Fani showed up to the scene with Nathan Wade to retrieve her daughter's vehicle.

Fani Willis and Nathan Wade, with whom she reportedly had a workplace romance, took possession of Kinaya’s vehicle, the report states.

Kinaya Willis was later released from jail and ordered to attend the Town of Tyrone Municipal Court for an arraignment on Oct. 24, public records show.

Daughter of Trump Georgia Prosecutor Fani Willis Arrested
Source: Tyrone Police Department

In the body cam footage, the officers mistake the pair for Kinaya's mom and dad but Willis corrects them, describing Wade as 'just a friend.'

The punishment for driving on a suspended license in Georgia is a minimum of two days in jail, a fine of at least $500, and a six-month extension of the suspension.

The incident appears to be Kinaya’s second offense. If she is found guilty of a second offense, the penalties go up to at least 10 days in jail and a fine of between $1,000 and $2,500.

Kinaya Willis' mother, Fani, shot to prominence after charging Trump with election interference.

In August 2023, Willis secured a grand jury indictment against Trump and 18 others, alleging they broke Georgia’s anti-racketeering law by trying to overturn the state’s general election results.

Trump was arrested on 41 criminal counts, which led to the first ever mugshot of a former U.S. President being released to the public.

Four of the 18 accused pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges, but the case is unlikely to proceed further before November’s election after a series of legal setbacks.

