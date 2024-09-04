Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Rachael Ray

TV Chef Rachel Ray Sparks Health Fears Over Slurred Speech: 'I Love You, But Are You OK?!'

TV Chef Rachel Ray Sparks Health Fears Over Slurred Speech: 'I Love You, But Are You OK?!'
Source: MEGA

Rachael Ray's fans were concerned after a recent video saw the Food Network star slurring her words and leaning on a counter for support.

By:

Sept. 4 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Famed Food Network star Rachael Ray's fans are concerned for her health after her speech seemed slurred in a new video.

RadarOnline.com can reveal in a preview for her new show Rachael Ray in Tuscany the former talk show host's speech sounded mumbled as she spoke out of one side of her mouth while also appearing to lean on the counter for support.

Her odd behavior had fans taking to the comments to question what is going on with her.

Article continues below advertisement
tv chef rachel ray sparks health slurred speech
Source: Rachael Ray/Instagram

Ray's fans thought her speech seemed slurred – sparking fears about her health.

One fan wrote: "I love you but are you ok? I'm seriously concerned."

Another shared: "What the heck is wrong with her? Messy hair, slurring words….wow just wow."

Some fans wondered if she had a medical condition that had not been announced or if a new medication might be affecting her speech.

Other viewers fired back in support of the star.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Rachael Ray/Instagram

Watch the concerning video Ray posted to Instagram above.

One supportive fan wrote: "Such negative comments on here. Leave Rachel alone. People are going through different things in life that we don't know. Let's just be kind."

Another added: "I adore Rachael, I would give anything to cook with her and share some wine and laughs with her!

"She is the most giving and talented person with so much heart, and she deserves nothing but love and respect from her fans, she has mine!"

Article continues below advertisement

Ray got emotional as she recalled when the late Tony Bennett came to her house for dinner.

While cooking Ossobuco, the same meal she had cooked for him, she revealed the legendary singer slipped on her newly polished floors and hit his head on her marble counter – leaving her in fear she had "killed him".

MORE ON:
Rachael Ray
Article continues below advertisement
tv chef rachel ray sparks health slurred speech
Source: MEGA

The Rachael Ray show premiered in 2006 and ran until 2023.

In 2023, Ray, 56, announced she was ending her popular daytime talk show after 17 seasons.

Ray said: "In my more than 20 plus years in television I have had 17 wonderful seasons working in daytime television.

"However I've made the decision that it's time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter in my broadcast career."

Article continues below advertisement

Ray shot to fame with her Food Network hit 30 Minute Meals, which debuted in 2001 and ended production in 2012. She then returned to the network in 2019.

Premiering in 2006, The Rachael Ray Show quickly became the top syndicated program of the year. Over its 17-season run, it garnered 37 Daytime Emmy nominations and won three awards for Outstanding Talk Show.

Article continues below advertisement
tv chef rachel ray sparks health slurred speech
Source: MEGA

Rachael Ray with her husband John Cusimano.

Ahead of the end of her popular talk show, Ray and her husband, John Cusimano, 56, had a difficult 2020.

They lost their home in upstate New York to an accidental fire in August 2020 before dealing with flooding in their Manhattan apartment. Their beloved pit bull, Isaboo, also passed away the same year.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.