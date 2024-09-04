TV Chef Rachel Ray Sparks Health Fears Over Slurred Speech: 'I Love You, But Are You OK?!'
Famed Food Network star Rachael Ray's fans are concerned for her health after her speech seemed slurred in a new video.
RadarOnline.com can reveal in a preview for her new show Rachael Ray in Tuscany the former talk show host's speech sounded mumbled as she spoke out of one side of her mouth while also appearing to lean on the counter for support.
Her odd behavior had fans taking to the comments to question what is going on with her.
One fan wrote: "I love you but are you ok? I'm seriously concerned."
Another shared: "What the heck is wrong with her? Messy hair, slurring words….wow just wow."
Some fans wondered if she had a medical condition that had not been announced or if a new medication might be affecting her speech.
Other viewers fired back in support of the star.
One supportive fan wrote: "Such negative comments on here. Leave Rachel alone. People are going through different things in life that we don't know. Let's just be kind."
Another added: "I adore Rachael, I would give anything to cook with her and share some wine and laughs with her!
"She is the most giving and talented person with so much heart, and she deserves nothing but love and respect from her fans, she has mine!"
Ray got emotional as she recalled when the late Tony Bennett came to her house for dinner.
While cooking Ossobuco, the same meal she had cooked for him, she revealed the legendary singer slipped on her newly polished floors and hit his head on her marble counter – leaving her in fear she had "killed him".
In 2023, Ray, 56, announced she was ending her popular daytime talk show after 17 seasons.
Ray said: "In my more than 20 plus years in television I have had 17 wonderful seasons working in daytime television.
"However I've made the decision that it's time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter in my broadcast career."
Ray shot to fame with her Food Network hit 30 Minute Meals, which debuted in 2001 and ended production in 2012. She then returned to the network in 2019.
Premiering in 2006, The Rachael Ray Show quickly became the top syndicated program of the year. Over its 17-season run, it garnered 37 Daytime Emmy nominations and won three awards for Outstanding Talk Show.
Ahead of the end of her popular talk show, Ray and her husband, John Cusimano, 56, had a difficult 2020.
They lost their home in upstate New York to an accidental fire in August 2020 before dealing with flooding in their Manhattan apartment. Their beloved pit bull, Isaboo, also passed away the same year.
