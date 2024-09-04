'Egomaniac' Will Smith 'Back to Acting Like He's God's Gift' in Wake of Hit 'Bad Boys' Movie: 'He's Done Being on His Best Behavior!'
Will Smith is back on top of the box office heap thanks to Bad Boys: Ride or Die – and sources say the success has gone straight to his head.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the infamous Chris Rock Slapgate episode at the 2022 Oscars shattered the 55-year-old superstar, but just one taste of success has made Smith end his humble ways.
An insider said: "After the slap and the disastrous performance of his slavery movie Emancipation, there was a period where Will was on his best behavior.
"Now that his new movie is one of the summer's biggest hits, he's all swagger, all the time, acting like he's God's gift."
The triumph of the latest flick in Smith's $1billion Bad Boys franchise – it earned $332million worldwide its first month – has inflated his ego all over again.
A source added: "The guy is still charming and entertaining, but I don't think he's aware of all the baggage he brings when he walks into the room."
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum was branded an "a------" by former co-star Janet Hubert, who played Aunt Vivian when the show launched in 1990.
Hubert, 68, was later replaced by Daphne Maxwell Reid, and she cites her departure for how she refused to suck up to Smith.
She said: "There will never be a reunion – as I will never do anything with an a------ like Will Smith. He is still an egomaniac and has not grown up."
The King Richard Oscar winner was also recently spotted with Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp, 61, and the bromance is only fueling Smith's outsized ego.
An insider said: "Johnny is not known for his humility. He's the last person Will should hang with – but it's his way or the highway all over again."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the pair were spotted together during a yacht trip in Italy earlier this summer while Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith, 52, was nowhere to be seen.
Smith and Depp's new bromance apparently caused a spark of jealousy for the Matrix actress.
A source said: “Will and Johnny go way back and have a lot of mutual friends. Jada feels he's run off living a single life and rubbing it in her face while she's been supporting him.
"Jada has totally been there for him, so she's furious that he's flaunting his hangouts with Johnny and acting totally single.
"He's making her look like a total fool."
Pinkett Smith stunned fans last year when she admitted in her memoir Worthy she and Smith had been secretly separated for seven years.
But the actress also insisted she and Smith are "together in the way that works for us".
Sources close to the couple then branded their marriage a "sham" and warned it was bound to "explode".
An insider said: "Will's money keeps Jada living in the style she's accustomed to. But to their friends, this is a sham that's going to explode at some point."
