'Egomaniac' Will Smith 'Back to Acting Like He's God's Gift' in Wake of Hit 'Bad Boys' Movie: 'He's Done Being on His Best Behavior!'

Will Smith is back on top of the box office heap thanks to Bad Boys: Ride or Die – and sources say the success has gone straight to his head.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the infamous Chris Rock Slapgate episode at the 2022 Oscars shattered the 55-year-old superstar, but just one taste of success has made Smith end his humble ways.

An insider said: "After the slap and the disastrous performance of his slavery movie Emancipation, there was a period where Will was on his best behavior.