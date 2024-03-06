Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's Friends Fear Their 26-Year Marriage is a 'Sham' That's 'Going to Explode': Report
Stubborn Will and Jada Pinkett Smith refuse to get a divorce, but sources reportedly claim the Hollywood couple's marriage is nothing more than a marriage of convenience, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a sensational report, Will and Jada are living separate lives.
"Will's money keeps Jada living in the style she's accustomed to. But to their friends, this is a sham that's going to explode at some point," an insider told the National Enquirer.
The Red Table Talk host, 52, stunned fans last year when she admitted in her memoir, Worthy, that she and Will, 55, had been secretly separated for seven years.
But recently, Jada cryptically confessed she and the King Richard Oscar winner are "together in the way that works for us."
The reunion news comes after the Independence Day hero fell victim to shocking rumors about his sexuality in November — and his longtime wife jumped to his defense.
The Girls Trip actress insisted the duo would be suing Will's former assistant, Brother Bilaal over his "nonsense" claim he once caught the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star hooking up with actor Duane Martin!
However, the spy squeals pals believe the reconciliation is a charade because the pair is too proud to admit their 26-year marriage is actually over, especially as they are booked and busy doing their own things!
According to the report, "Will's going to be off doing projects and planning more adventures in the Amazon, where he caught anacondas for his new National Geographic documentary Pole to Pole."
Meanwhile, the Matrix actress is pursuing other interests, including her passion for painting.
The insider noted, "Will and Jada have little in common and don't even seem to LIKE each other!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Jada and Will's reps for comment.
As this outlet reported, insiders revealed the couple's close friends were skeptical of their new living arrangement following Will's sex scandal, which is said to have taken a toll on Jada.
"Will and Jada are putting on a united front, ending their seven-year separation and choosing to live under the same roof once again," a pal told Straight Shooter via the National Enquirer.
"They are openly declaring their commitment to each other, portraying themselves as a happy couple after the recent messy revelations about their relationship," the insider continued.
