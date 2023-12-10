Will Smith Spotted With Jada Pinkett Smith Look-Alike at Miami's Art Basel
Academy Award-winning actor Will Smith was seen leaving Miami's Art Basel with a woman who bears a striking resemblance to his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The outing comes after Jada revealed in October that the couple had been separated for seven years.
In photographs obtained by Page Six, Will appeared to be in good spirits as he made his way into a limousine, with the mystery woman following behind him.
The woman was seen wearing high-waisted, wide-leg jeans, a fitted cream t-shirt, black-heeled sandals, and a brown designer bag. She also sported a shaved head, similar to Jada, who has alopecia.
The Wild Wild West actor looked put together in an olive quarter-zip polo shirt, gray sweats, and matching sneakers.
The pair, along with several other people, dined at Miami Beach's Pizzeria Lucali, which is known to be Jay-Z's favorite restaurant, according to an eyewitness.
An inside source revealed that Will had spent the morning carefully viewing contemporary art at the fair before heading to the restaurant.
The actor and the group of 9 others enjoyed pizza and laughter during their time there. Will also received a private tour of the Miami Convention Center with Jay Rutland, the owner of Maddox Gallery, and a group of friends.
It is still unclear if the Jada look-a-like accompanied Will on the outing.
The actor's love life has been under scrutiny lately due to Jada's candid remarks about their marriage, including their decision not to consider divorce as an option.
Will was also recently accused of having an affair with his former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star, Duane Martin, a claim that his spokesperson vehemently denied.
Will and Jada tied the knot in 1997 and have two children together. Despite their separation, Jada clarified that they have no plans to get a divorce. Will has been reflecting on his mistakes and experiences in recent interviews, acknowledging the challenges that come with fame and his dedication to personal growth.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, suspicion around Will and Jada's relationship began after the King Richard actor stormed the Oscars stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada's shaved head.
Will yelled at Chris to keep his wife's name out of his mouth. Jada said it shocked her to hear Will refer to her as "his wife" as she revealed that the two had been separated for nearly seven years by that point.