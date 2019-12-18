Going, Going, Gone? Inside Whoopi Goldberg’s Hair Loss Crisis 'View' coworkers worried it might be 'sign of something more serious,’ says source.

Whoopi Goldberg appears to have shocking signs of hair loss and tongues are wagging among worried fans and folks behind the scenes at The View, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

“Everybody on set has noticed it,” said a source close to the daytime talk show. “They’re concerned it might be the sign of something more serious going on with her health.”

Medical experts consulted by Radar were alarmed by apparent balding on the sides of Goldberg’s head and scalp — along with a complete absence of hair where her eyebrows should be.

“I hate to say it. But, boy, that looks like the side effects of radiation or chemotherapy,” said Dr. Gabe Mirkin. “Whoopi has an admitted history of drug abuse and smoking, and that might have contributed to her health issues earlier this year.”

“That may have resulted in organ damage that would require treatment that may cause her hair to fall out,” added Mirkin, who has not treated Goldberg.

As Radar previously reported, the sickly 64-year-old was hospitalized in February with sepsis and pneumonia in both lungs, forcing her to miss a month on the show — and Goldberg, who did not respond to a request for comment, later admitted she almost met her maker.

“Yes, I came very, very close to leaving the Earth,” the longtime co-host said when she returned to TV in March.

Now set sources dished they’re praying Goldberg’s hair loss isn’t another sign her body is betraying her.

Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated the talk show star, said losing hair could also be a sign of anxiety related to hosting TV’s most contentious show.

“She is constantly being challenged and ridiculed — not only by reviewers, but her own castmates,” he explained. “That kind of stress will cause hair to fall out in clumps — and it doesn’t come back. She could lose it all.”