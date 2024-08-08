Will Smith’s Wife Jada ‘Seeing Red’ Over His Bromance With Fellow Hollywood Outcast Johnny Depp: ‘She’s Furious He’s Acting Single’
Actor Will Smith has a new bromance with Johnny Depp – which is said to be causing a spark of jealousy for his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Smith, 55, was spotted partying with Depp, 54, while the two were on a yacht trip in Italy. However, the G.I. Jane actress was nowhere in sight.
An insider close to the situation claimed: “Will and Johnny go way back and have a lot of mutual friends.
“She feels he’s run off living a single life and rubbing it in her face while she’s been supporting him.”
The source continued: “Jada has totally been there for him, so she’s furious that he’s flaunting his hangouts with Johnny and acting totally single.”
The tinge of anger from the Gotham actress has not put a dent in the friendship between the former TV stars.
Insiders revealed the former 21 Jump Street actor “has been taking Will on boys’ nights out, getting him involved with his band and promising to fix him up with great summer parties and a whole slew set of friends”.
As the bond grows between them, Smith’s wife “is threatening to make things very difficult if he doesn’t start acting more like a married man”.
A source said: “He’s making her look like a total fool.”
Back in June, Smith’s wife supported her husband when she showed up at the premiere of his latest movie, Bad Boys: Ride or Die.
Although the couple seem to be fine out in public, sources claim their marriage is nothing more than a marriage of convenience.
RadarOnline.com has even learned the two are supposedly living separate lives.
An insider said: “Will’s money keeps Jada living in the style she’s accustomed to. But to their friends, this is a sham that’s going to explode at some point.”
However, the duo’s inner circle pals believe the reconciliation is a charade.
The close friends believe the pair is too proud to admit their marriage might be over, especially since they have booked more gigs and have become busy doing their own projects.
A source said: “Will and Jada are putting on a united front, ending their seven-year separation and choosing to live under the same roof once again.
"They are openly declaring their commitment to each other, portraying themselves as a happy couple after the recent messy revelations about their relationship.”
The Hollywood couple went through their own tiff after the infamous Oscars slap.
All hell broke loose between the Bad Boys actor and Chris Rock, 59, after the stand-up comic made a joke about his wife while presenting Best Documentary at the 2022 awards show.
