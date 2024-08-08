Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Will Smith

Will Smith’s Wife Jada ‘Seeing Red’ Over His Bromance With Fellow Hollywood Outcast Johnny Depp: ‘She’s Furious He’s Acting Single’

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Johnny Depp posed for the camera
Source: MEGA

Jada Pinkett Smith is supposedly jealous over the bromance between Johnny Depp and Will Smith.

By:

Aug. 8 2024, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Actor Will Smith has a new bromance with Johnny Depp – which is said to be causing a spark of jealousy for his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Smith, 55, was spotted partying with Depp, 54, while the two were on a yacht trip in Italy. However, the G.I. Jane actress was nowhere in sight.

Article continues below advertisement
serena williams half sister slams will smith pp
Source: MEGA

Smith and Depp are said to be sharing more and more “boys’ nights out”.

An insider close to the situation claimed: “Will and Johnny go way back and have a lot of mutual friends.

“She feels he’s run off living a single life and rubbing it in her face while she’s been supporting him.”

The source continued: “Jada has totally been there for him, so she’s furious that he’s flaunting his hangouts with Johnny and acting totally single.”

Article continues below advertisement
Johnny Depp
Source: MEGA

Sources say Depp has also been getting Will Smith ‘involved with his band’.

Article continues below advertisement

The tinge of anger from the Gotham actress has not put a dent in the friendship between the former TV stars.

Insiders revealed the former 21 Jump Street actor “has been taking Will on boys’ nights out, getting him involved with his band and promising to fix him up with great summer parties and a whole slew set of friends”.

As the bond grows between them, Smith’s wife “is threatening to make things very difficult if he doesn’t start acting more like a married man”.

Article continues below advertisement
will smith jada pinkett
Source: MEGA

Jada does not like her husband “running off” and “living a single life”.

Article continues below advertisement

A source said: “He’s making her look like a total fool.”

Back in June, Smith’s wife supported her husband when she showed up at the premiere of his latest movie, Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

Article continues below advertisement

Although the couple seem to be fine out in public, sources claim their marriage is nothing more than a marriage of convenience.

RadarOnline.com has even learned the two are supposedly living separate lives.

An insider said: “Will’s money keeps Jada living in the style she’s accustomed to. But to their friends, this is a sham that’s going to explode at some point.”

MORE ON:
Will Smith
Article continues below advertisement
will smith jada pinkett smith westbrook entertainment company struggling land deals chris rock oscars incident revenue dropped million laid off haf staff
Source: MEGA

Jada and Will recently said they are “together in the way that works for us”.

Article continues below advertisement

Last year, the Red Table Talk host stunned fans with a confession in her memoir, Worthy.

She admitted the pair had been secretly separated for seven years.

The Girls Trip actress cryptically confessed she and the King Richard actor are “together in the way that works for us”.

Article continues below advertisement

However, the duo’s inner circle pals believe the reconciliation is a charade.

The close friends believe the pair is too proud to admit their marriage might be over, especially since they have booked more gigs and have become busy doing their own projects.

A source said: “Will and Jada are putting on a united front, ending their seven-year separation and choosing to live under the same roof once again.

Article continues below advertisement

"They are openly declaring their commitment to each other, portraying themselves as a happy couple after the recent messy revelations about their relationship.”

Article continues below advertisement

The Hollywood couple went through their own tiff after the infamous Oscars slap.

All hell broke loose between the Bad Boys actor and Chris Rock, 59, after the stand-up comic made a joke about his wife while presenting Best Documentary at the 2022 awards show.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.