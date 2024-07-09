Will Smith Supporting Martin Lawrence After Health Concerns, Actor Making Sure 'Bad Boys' Costar Doesn't Fall Down That 'Slippery Slope'
Martin Lawrence is downplaying his shaky appearance at the Bad Boys: Ride of Die premiere in Los Angeles, sources claimed to RadarOnline.com.
The comic, 59, appeared to be swaying and leaning on Will Smith, 55, and letting him do most of the talking, insiders said after the duo hit the red carpet together.
The two have been best friends for decades, but tipsters told us it's Lawrence who needs the extra TLC these days.
"It's no secret Martin was overwhelmed by the cheering crowd at the premiere, but Will was there to bolster him and calm him down," spilled the insider following a viral video that fueled concerns. "Martin's had health issues in the past, but he's got a brother from another mother in Will, who's been a tower of strength for him all these years. Will's looking after him and making sure he doesn't fall down that slippery slope again."
As we previously reported, the former sitcom sensation was hospitalized for extreme exhaustion and dehydration in 1996 and again in 1999, when he was in a coma for three days.
More recently, Lawrence responded to fears about his stability by claiming he was "healthy as hell."
The star was put on the spot during a candid interview. "Now Martin, everybody's talking [about] you on the balcony waving at people, [you're] looking around, where you're looking around? Were you looking around like, 'Yo, this is massive?'" host Ebro Darden asked. "Because people took it like there was something wrong with your health."
Lawrence, however, insisted there was no reason for fans to be worried about his well-being.
"I'm fine. I'm in God's hands. I'm blessed, you know? I'm glad to be waking up every day. I'm all good. No need for people to be concerned," he reiterated.
Sources tell us that Smith is always just a call away should Lawrence ever need him. "Will's always available when Martin has a problem or needs to talk and sort things through," the tipster said.
In the meantime, the duo are riding high on the success of the latest flick in their $1 billion Bad Boys franchise, which earned $332 million worldwide in its first month of release.
"Will couldn't imagine doing Bad Boys 4 with anyone else, and Martin feels the same way," confided the source. "There's even talk of Bad Boys 5."