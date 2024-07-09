Oklahoma Death Row Inmate Is Fighting For Clemency Before Execution

Your tip
Jailhouse Interview: Oklahoma Death Row Inmate Says Triggerman Was Accomplice in 1992 Robbery, Fights for Clemency

Source: Oklahoma Department Of Corrections; MEGA

Emmanuel Littlejohn has claimed his accomplice fired the gun, killing the victim, not him.

By:

Jul. 9 2024, Published 3:00 a.m. ET

An Oklahoma man is set to be the next inmate executed in the state, but a group called Death Penalty Action is fighting to halt that execution, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Emmanuel Littlejohn is scheduled to be executed on September 26, 2024, Front Page Detectives reported.

Source: UNSPLASH

Emmanuel Littlejohn has been on death row for over 30 years.

Littlejohn has spent the past 30 years on death row after being sentenced to the death penalty in connection with the shooting death of convenience store manager Kenneth Meers in 1992, KFOR reported.

Meers was working at the Root-N-Scoot convenience store in Oklahoma City when he was shot during a robbery gone wrong, authorities said.

Source: MEGA

Littlejohn was found guilty of fatally shooting a convenience store manager in a robbery gone wrong in 1992.

Littlejohn recently spoke by phone from the Oklahoma State Penitentiary, saying it was his accomplice, Glenn Bethany, who pulled the trigger.

“The next thing you know, Mr. Meers (was) comin’ down the aisle with something in his hand that looked like a gun,” said Littlejohn. “So I take off running and go out the door. The next thing I know, I hear a shot.”

Littlejohn claims he was outside of the store when the gun went off, running to get across the street.

He said, “I thought somebody was shooting at me, but it was Bethany shooting off inside the store.”

Source: UNSPLASH

Littlejohn claims he wasn't even in the store when the shooting took place.

MORE ON:
NEWS

Both Littlejohn and Bethany were arrested and charged with murder in the case.

Bethany was found guilty and received a life sentence without parole. However, Littlejohn was found guilty and given the death penalty. He has appealed his case, but as of 2018, he exhausted all of his appeal options.

Source: MEGA

Littlejohn and his accomplice were both found guilty, but Littlejohn received the death penalty and his accomplice got life without parole.

Littlejohn now has Death Penalty Action fighting for him, as they try to get him clemency stating witness testimony backs up what Littlejohn is saying.

“We have evidence that points to Glenn Bethany as the shooter,” said Rev. Dr. Jeff Hood, with Death Penalty Action. “How can we execute someone when we know there are two people who have been convicted of the crime and only one person has been sentenced to death.”

While the group is pushing for Governor Kevin Stitt and Attorney General Gentner Drummond to halt the execution, that may not be the case.

In a statement to KFOR, Drummond said, “Emmanuel Littlejohn is a remorseless killer unworthy of the public’s sympathy and undeserving of clemency. Littlejohn was convicted by a jury of his peers, and that conviction has been upheld by multiple state and federal courts. He deserves to be executed for the heartless murder of Kenny Meers, and my office will do everything in its power to ensure justice is served.”

A clemency hearing for Littlejohn has been scheduled for August 7, 2024, officials said.

