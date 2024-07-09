Oklahoma Death Row Inmate Is Fighting For Clemency Before Execution

Littlejohn recently spoke by phone from the Oklahoma State Penitentiary, saying it was his accomplice, Glenn Bethany, who pulled the trigger.

“The next thing you know, Mr. Meers (was) comin’ down the aisle with something in his hand that looked like a gun,” said Littlejohn. “So I take off running and go out the door. The next thing I know, I hear a shot.”

Littlejohn claims he was outside of the store when the gun went off, running to get across the street.

He said, “I thought somebody was shooting at me, but it was Bethany shooting off inside the store.”