SHOCKING PHOTO: Shannon Beador's Bloodied Face From DUI Car Accident Shown Ahead of 'RHOC' Season 18 Premiere
Shannon Beador revealed the shocking extent of her injuries from a September 2023 car accident that led to her DUI arrest in a new preview for season 18 of the Real Housewives of Orange County.
Beador shared a photo showing her bloodied face, explaining what led up to the incident last fall during a heart-to-heart with co-star Heather Dubrow, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Beador said she was at ex-boyfriend John Janssen's house when the two got into an argument over him calling her a "drunken idiot."
"I got in the car, lost control," she confessed as Dubrow audibly gasped and covered her mouth in shock upon seeing the image of Beador with blood streaming down her face and neck. "Oh my god," Dubrow said as she comforted her distressed pal in the teaser.
Beador's alcohol consumption will clearly be discussed in the upcoming episodes, prompting some tense conversations with her costars including Tamra Judge.
The teaser also showed a group dinner where Beador admitted that she thinks "about what happened" every morning. Judge interjected, "Is that after you have a drink?"
"I'm done with people saying I'm the drunk that needs help, because I am not. I had a really bad night," Beador fired back in a confessional. "I want to walk out right now, because I'm ruining my makeup, so I gotta walk out."
As we previously reported, Beador was arrested at 1:17 AM in Sept. 2023 after fleeing the scene from a collision that caused property damage, police said.
RadarOnline.com obtained photos from the crash scene one week later, showing markings from the impact that were still visible as well as the damage near the front door of the address.
The Bravolebrity was found walking her dog by police after she allegedly left her car in the middle of the road, according to the initial report.
She was booked for two misdemeanors — one for a hit-and-run, and a DUI — and released on a citation.
Weeks later, this outlet learned she was no longer under investigation by animal control for the DUI incident involving her pup, Archie.
Beador ultimately was sentenced to three years of probation, 40 hours of community service and a nine-month alcohol program. She completed her community service on June 13 weeks before her July 16 deadline.
In a recent RHOC preview ahead of the July 11 premiere, Beador expressed her regrets and apologized for her actions during an emotional conversation with her daughters.