Money Woes: Shannon Beador's Ex John Janssen Accuses Her of Having 'Struggling Financial Concerns' Before $75k Facelift Battle
Shannon Beador's ex-boyfriend is coming out swinging. John Janssen slammed her financial history and the narrative that continued to play out on The Real Housewives of Orange County, in which she was portrayed as the breadwinner during their years-long relationship, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As this outlet reported, Janssen sued Beador last week, claiming she borrowed $75k for a facelift and never paid him back despite their breakup.
In the documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Janssen — now dating Beador's RHOC costar Alexis Bellino — explained that he dated the Bravolebrity "for a few years" before their "relationship ended in 2022."
"Although they no longer dated, the two remained friends for a period of time. As friends, Mr. Janssen would often help Defendant in various capacities, and vice versa," the suit read.
Janssen claimed Beador was "struggling" financially in early 2022 and allegedly approached him for the facelift money as he was a successful businessman with the funds despite what RHOC portrayed.
"The ups and downs of the dating relationship between Mr. Janssen and Defendant were documented in the popular reality TV show 'Real Housewives of Orange County.' The TV show portrayed Mr. Janssen as financially dependent on Defendant, when in reality Mr. Janssen had a successful business career, and it was Defendant who turned to Mr. Janssen for financial support," he charged.
According to Janssen, "In early 2022, Defendant, citing struggling financial concerns, approached Mr. Janssen and asked about receiving a loan from Mr. Janssen to pay for a facelift Defendant had planned. Mr. Janssen agreed to this request and subsequently loaned Defendant $40,000.00 via wire transfer on January 24, 2022."
RadarOnline.com told you — Janssen sued his ex-girlfriend for "breach or oral contract and promissory fraud," and more. He outlined the alleged $40k via wire transfer and said he cut her a check for an additional $35k on May 20, 2023.
Janssen is demanding the $75k he said Beador borrowed for the surgery.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- 'Shocked and Disappointed': 'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Fires Back at Ex John Janssen's $75k Lawsuit Over Alleged Facelift
- Battle of the Exes: John Janssen Sues 'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador for $75k Over Alleged Facelift
- Shannon Beador 'Sad' About Ex John Janssen and Alexis Bellino's Relationship, Pals 'Don't Believe' He Bought $16k Promise Ring
Beador fired back at her ex in a scathing response.
"I am shocked and disappointed that John has a filed a lawsuit. My attorney has been in constant communication with his counsel," she told PEOPLE via a statement.
"I agreed to pay John what he wanted because I knew that attorneys fees would surpass the amount sought, but more importantly to eliminate the negative emotional components that come with a lawsuit. It is important that I continue to focus on the positive aspects of my life and move forward," the RHOC star continued.
"John declined the offer because he refused to sign a mutual non-disparagement agreement. I was hoping that if I met his baseless demand we could at least use this as an opportunity to bring complete closure to this chapter in my life."
Interestingly enough, Beador and Janssen's complicated relationship will likely be a big topic this coming season on RHOC now that Bellino has returned to the cast. Production for Season 18 is currently underway.