'RHOA' Star Porsha Williams' Ex Asks If She Ever 'Loved' Him, Explain 'Nature of Relationship' With Rapper Future as Divorce War Heats Up
Simon Guobadia ordered Porsha Williams to disclose the nature of her relationships with several men, including rapper Future, as the former couple continues to battle in court over the validity of their prenuptial agreement.
RadarOnline.com obtained new legal documents filed by Simon, 60, requesting a laundry list of information from Porsha, 43, involving her financial situation as well as the intimidate details of their marriage.
In his filing on Friday, the Nigerian entrepreneur asked the Real Housewives of Atlanta star to either admit or deny that she married him "for his money," and that she "cheated" during the marriage. He also requested that she admit the prenup was allegedly "unfair," and that Porsha "fraudulently induced" Simon into signing the document.
"Admit that you have been sexually intimate with another person, besides your Husband, during the marriage," one allegation stated, while another read, "Admit that you never loved your Husband."
He also demanded that she disclose "the nature of" her relationships with five men: Kelvin Owusu Ansah, Dennis McKinney, Jonathan Dupiton, Ming Lee, and Navyadius DeMun Cash, known as Future. An insider told In Touch she does not know Future.
In March, as RadarOnline.com reported, Simon told Porsha not to delete evidence including text messages she had apparently exchanged with Owusu-Ansah.
- Porsha Williams' Ex Simon Guobadia Demands 'RHOA' Star Completes Deposition Before July 4 Holiday as Divorce Drama Heats Up
- Porsha Williams' Ex Orders 'RHOA' Star Be Found in Contempt for 'Intentionally' Violating Court Order in Bitter Prenup War
- Divorce Turns Nastier: Porsha Williams' Ex Issues Blistering Cease & Desist Letter to Order Bravo to Stop Filming His Rolls Royce
Simon's latest filing also asked Porsha to answer the question: "What was your understanding of the reasons why your Husband paid you a 5-figure monthly allowance during the marriage?"
The Bravo star has 30 days to answer Simon's list of 26 questions, and either "admit" to or "deny" his 41 allegations. She will also need to hand over financial statements dating back to January 2022 as well as documents related to her employment during that time, and evidence like "video and audio" of their marital home dating back to February of this year.
The pair tied the knot in November 2022, but this past February, Porsha filed for divorce and cited the "irretrievably broken" marriage as her reason for the split, adding that "there are no prospects for a reconciliation.”
Since then, they've been at odds over their prenup as well as the multimillion-dollar home they shared. Simon argued that he bought the mansion before they got married, and that Porsha her own $1.8 million house nearby that she could live in.
He also said her lucrative deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment, which she signed just days before filing for divorce, hardly left her in dire financial straits.