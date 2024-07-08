Your tip
'RHOA' Star Porsha Williams' Ex Asks If She Ever 'Loved' Him, Explain 'Nature of Relationship' With Rapper Future as Divorce War Heats Up

Composite photo of Simon, Porsha and Future.

Simon Guobadia ordered Porsha Williams to disclose how she was linked to several men like the rapper Future and sports journalist Kelvin Owusu-Ansah in their divorce battle.

Jul. 8 2024, Published 7:57 p.m. ET

Simon Guobadia ordered Porsha Williams to disclose the nature of her relationships with several men, including rapper Future, as the former couple continues to battle in court over the validity of their prenuptial agreement.

RadarOnline.com obtained new legal documents filed by Simon, 60, requesting a laundry list of information from Porsha, 43, involving her financial situation as well as the intimidate details of their marriage.

rhoa porsha williams ex husband simon demands she not destroy texts mystery man kelvin divorce access to home changing locks violating prenup
Source: MEGA; INSTAGRAM

Porsha has 30 days to respond to Simon's demands in their bitter prenup battle.

In his filing on Friday, the Nigerian entrepreneur asked the Real Housewives of Atlanta star to either admit or deny that she married him "for his money," and that she "cheated" during the marriage. He also requested that she admit the prenup was allegedly "unfair," and that Porsha "fraudulently induced" Simon into signing the document.

"Admit that you have been sexually intimate with another person, besides your Husband, during the marriage," one allegation stated, while another read, "Admit that you never loved your Husband."

simon guobadia demands ex porsha williams complete deposition before july pp
Source: @porsha4real/Instagram

The Bravo star cited the marriage being "irretrievably broken" as her reason for calling it quits.

He also demanded that she disclose "the nature of" her relationships with five men: Kelvin Owusu Ansah, Dennis McKinney, Jonathan Dupiton, Ming Lee, and Navyadius DeMun Cash, known as Future. An insider told In Touch she does not know Future.

In March, as RadarOnline.com reported, Simon told Porsha not to delete evidence including text messages she had apparently exchanged with Owusu-Ansah.

future
Source: mega

Simon demanded that Portia disclose the nature of her relationship with Navyadius DeMun Cash, known as Future.

Simon's latest filing also asked Porsha to answer the question: "What was your understanding of the reasons why your Husband paid you a 5-figure monthly allowance during the marriage?"

The Bravo star has 30 days to answer Simon's list of 26 questions, and either "admit" to or "deny" his 41 allegations. She will also need to hand over financial statements dating back to January 2022 as well as documents related to her employment during that time, and evidence like "video and audio" of their marital home dating back to February of this year.

porsha williams estranged husband simon company ordered to pay six figure judgment unpaid private jet bill pp
Source: @porsha4real/Instagram; @iamsimonguobadia/instagram

The couple tied the knot in November 2022, and Porsha filed for divorce this past February.

The pair tied the knot in November 2022, but this past February, Porsha filed for divorce and cited the "irretrievably broken" marriage as her reason for the split, adding that "there are no prospects for a reconciliation.”

Since then, they've been at odds over their prenup as well as the multimillion-dollar home they shared. Simon argued that he bought the mansion before they got married, and that Porsha her own $1.8 million house nearby that she could live in.

He also said her lucrative deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment, which she signed just days before filing for divorce, hardly left her in dire financial straits.

