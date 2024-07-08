Slain 'General Hospital' Star Johnny Wactor's Mother Files Request to Take Over Late Son's Estate as Killers Remain at Large
The mother of the late General Hospital star Johnny Wactor has filed a petition in Los Angeles, asking a judge to appoint her the executor of his estate while authorities continue to search for her son's killers, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
According to recently submitted court papers obtained by this outlet, Wactor's mother, Scarlett Wactor, filed the request on June 28.
In the petition, she listed the soap opera star's full name as John W. Wactor III, noting that his estate is valued at $15,000 and that he has two brothers, Lance, 35 and Grant, 29.
There is no mention of Johnny's father in the petition.
A hearing on the petition is scheduled to take place on August 9 at the Stanley Mosk Civil Courthouse in downtown Los Angeles.
In Touch was first to report the news.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Wactor, 37, who played Brando Corbin on the ABC soap opera in nearly 200 episodes from 2020 to 2022, was killed after leaving his shift at the bar in Downtown L.A.
He was heading to his vehicle when he witnessed three men in the process of stealing his catalytic converter. "Without provocation, the victim was shot by one of the individuals," per an LAPD press release. The suspects are still at large.
He was with his coworker, Anita Joy, at the time, who took to Instagram following the shooting to share what happened.
"Everything happened in an instant, I've come to describe it as a glass of water that gets tipped over and you're scrambling to grab it and save it from spilling out completely but it just runs through your fingertips and is gone," she posted.
Joy said they "cautiously approached the men, questioning what they were doing, at first thinking the car was being towed." Wactor's co-worker shared that Johnny "kept his cool," told the men it was his car, and asked them to leave.
"Johnny was between me and the man who shot him — as I heard the shot ring into the night, he forcefully tumbled back into my arms and as I grabbed for him, I shouted 'Hunny you ok?!' And he only responded 'Nope! Shot!'"
Joy revealed she pushed her legs under him and tried to hold his body up as she screamed for help. She said one of the security guards from their work ran to them and called 911.
"We tied my denim jacket around him to stop the bleeding and Bryan proceeded to try CPR on him," she shared.
Joy made it clear that Wactor fought to stay alive, adding they made every effort to save his life, but "it was too close range" and "too extreme of a wound." His co-worker said she's "utterly heartbroken" and "so very angry."
"My only peace is that I was with him and this didn't happen to him alone — my only other peace will be seeing these awful men brought to justice," she stated.
RadarOnline.com broke the story — the coroner's report revealed Wactor died from a fatal gunshot wound to the chest. No other significant injuries were listed.