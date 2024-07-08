"Everything happened in an instant, I've come to describe it as a glass of water that gets tipped over and you're scrambling to grab it and save it from spilling out completely but it just runs through your fingertips and is gone," she posted.

Joy said they "cautiously approached the men, questioning what they were doing, at first thinking the car was being towed." Wactor's co-worker shared that Johnny "kept his cool," told the men it was his car, and asked them to leave.

"Johnny was between me and the man who shot him — as I heard the shot ring into the night, he forcefully tumbled back into my arms and as I grabbed for him, I shouted 'Hunny you ok?!' And he only responded 'Nope! Shot!'"

Joy revealed she pushed her legs under him and tried to hold his body up as she screamed for help. She said one of the security guards from their work ran to them and called 911.