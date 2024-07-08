Schuman, 39, alleged the former boy band member, 44, raped her in 2003 when she was part of the girl group Dream. She accused Carter, who was 21 at the time, of violently taking her virginity when she was 18 and giving her HPV. Carter admitted to having had sexual intercourse with Schuman, but he claimed the encounter was consensual.

She sued last April over alleged sexual battery, sexual assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence. She accused Carter of using "his role, status, and power as a well-known singer to gain access to, groom, manipulate, exploit, and sexually assault" her.

She also claimed that after she went public with the allegations during the #MeToo movement, Carter and several of his associates launched "a highly strategized cyber-stalking and harassment campaign" to silence her.