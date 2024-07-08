Pop star Kesha has given her haters something to talk about after posting photographs of herself on Instagram in a sizzling barely-there black bikini, where she called upon body-shamers to "hate me harder, b----," RadarOnline.com has learned

In the first of two photographs posted to her account on Sunday, the “Timber” singer, 37, is pictured lying on her back on a beach with the sun high overhead.

In the caption alongside it, she wrote, “I didn’t think in 2024 people still body shamed but. I am so proud of my body. She’s been through a lot. She’s torn her acl on stage and finished the show. She’s held my f---ing broken heart together.”