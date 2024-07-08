Kesha Hits Back at Body-Shamers With Sizzling Bikini Photos After Facing Criticism: 'Hate Me Harder'
Pop star Kesha has given her haters something to talk about after posting photographs of herself on Instagram in a sizzling barely-there black bikini, where she called upon body-shamers to "hate me harder, b----," RadarOnline.com has learned
In the first of two photographs posted to her account on Sunday, the “Timber” singer, 37, is pictured lying on her back on a beach with the sun high overhead.
In the caption alongside it, she wrote, “I didn’t think in 2024 people still body shamed but. I am so proud of my body. She’s been through a lot. She’s torn her acl on stage and finished the show. She’s held my f---ing broken heart together.”
In the second photograph, Kesha is standing on a balcony overlooking crystal blue waters in a thigh-high cut black bikini, accessorized with a white robe and baseball cap reading, “I’d rather be ghost hunting.”
Without explaining where, when, or how she was body-shamed, Kesha nevertheless spoke directly to those she felt had attacked her.
She continued the post with, “to those who think you’re shaming me, you’re actually making me feel very powerful. so, to you, I hope you one day feel whole enough to not tear other women down.
She signed off declaring, “in the mean time, hate me harder b----:).”
Fans were quick to come to her defense in the comments, with @lyrabrown posting, “HATE ME HARDER is one of my anthems. I love you so much Kesha. 💖
@ashleynhyt posted, “Anyone who hates on your body needs glasses,” while @kendall.boxer declared, “say it louder mother.”
The singer released her new single, “Joyride”, on July 4, alongside some racy promo photos.
“Joyride” is Kesha’s first track as an independent artist after officially parting ways from music producer Dr. Luke, Kemosabi records, and RCA following a long and bitter legal battle, in which she claimed Dr. Luke sexually assaulted her.
The singer has also opened up in the past about how she sought treatment for an eating disorder.
In 2017, she told The The Sun she almost died from eating so little saying, “If you feel a certain way about yourself, your body — it can kill you. I almost died. I came closer than I ever knew.
"By the time I entered rehab, they were surprised I hadn’t had a stroke — because I hadn’t consumed enough.”