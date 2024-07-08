Incognito: NBA Rookie Kyle Filipowski's Fiancée Goes Private on Instagram After Grooming Allegations

Duke basketball star Kyle Filipowski's fiancée Caitlin Hutchinson, 26, has gone private on Instagram after the 20-year-old NBA draft pick's family accused her of "grooming" him when he was still a teenager in high school, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Page Six reports that Hutchinson, who publicly confirmed their relationship on social media in December 2021, a month after Filipowski's 18th birthday, decided to go dark after first limiting her account's comments section on the app.

The couple announced their engagement in April. Hutchinson's last post was on May 11, weeks before Filipowski was snapped up by the Utah Jazz after being unexpectedly dropped from the first to the second round of the NBA draft.