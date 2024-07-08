Incognito: NBA Rookie Kyle Filipowski's Fiancée Goes Private on Instagram After Grooming Allegations
Duke basketball star Kyle Filipowski's fiancée Caitlin Hutchinson, 26, has gone private on Instagram after the 20-year-old NBA draft pick's family accused her of "grooming" him when he was still a teenager in high school, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Page Six reports that Hutchinson, who publicly confirmed their relationship on social media in December 2021, a month after Filipowski's 18th birthday, decided to go dark after first limiting her account's comments section on the app.
The couple announced their engagement in April. Hutchinson's last post was on May 11, weeks before Filipowski was snapped up by the Utah Jazz after being unexpectedly dropped from the first to the second round of the NBA draft.
ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony mentioned on NBA Today and "The Lowe Post" podcast that teams may have passed on Filipwski due to concerns over his relationship with Hutchinson.
"NBA teams are talking about the fact that they had question marks about his girlfriend being so much older than him, why was he estranged from his family because of this whole situation," he said. "He apparently doesn’t talk to his parents or his brother and it’s a very, very odd situation."
The controversy began when Filipowski's mother Becky brother Daniel took to social media to accuse Hutchinson of grooming the 6-foot-11 player and influencing him to cut ties with his family.
"You are opening a two-year issue … and she is 28 with an endgame three years ago to have a diamond ring on her hand when Kyle left Duke. HE WAS STILL IN HS," Becky wrote to Givony on X, formerly Twitter.
"My brother is a victim and was unfortunately a ‘perfect’ pawn and target for this girl’s lifelong scheme based on his human characteristics and growing potential as a high-level prospect which started taking place in 2019, exactly at the time when she began her pursuit of him,” Daniel alleged on June 29.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Filipowski and Hutchinson families had known each other for years and were close. Hutchinson's mother Amanda addressed the controversy, telling Daily Mail that "clarification" would be coming.
"There will be things forthcoming," she said. "What we’ve always said to the kids is, for everything that’s good, if you have faith at all there will be adversaries, there’s always a negative for every positive. So, it’s how we weather those storms ... It’s out of my hands. It’s in the hands of the PR, within Kyle’s agency and the NBA."