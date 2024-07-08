Jennie Garth Buries the Hatchet With Ex-Husband Peter Facinelli for 'Family Day Out' — After Revealing They are 'Officially Friends Now'
Twilight actor Peter Facinelli reconnected with ex-wife Jennie Garth for a cheerful afternoon together on a boat with their three daughters, RadarOnline.com has learned after the former couple addressed their cordial relationship following long-running grievances toward each other.
"It was a beautiful day and seeing the girls happy made my heart feel so full!" the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum captioned a series of Instagram photos on Sunday, showing the brood beaming while enjoying some fun in the sun. The actress included a mention of husband Dave Abrams, writing, "We missed you hubs."
Garth tied the knot with Abrams in 2015 but they separated in 2017, filing for divorce the following year. They later rekindled their romance and dismissed the filing in 2019.
Facinelli has also moved on romantically and is engaged to fiancée Lily Anne Harrison. They share a son together named Jack.
"I'm still in shock that nobody was pushed overboard! Thanks for organizing it @peterfacinelli," Garth quipped while giving The Vanished actor a shoutout.
Garth, who was married to the star from 2001 to 2013, recently addressed their split and how they have been navigating co-parenting, divorce and bringing significant others into their children's lives in the wake of the breakup.
Garth and Facinelli met on the set of a movie in 1995.
During a recent episode of the "I Choose Me" podcast, Garth proudly revealed that Facinelli has taken a big step toward forgiveness with his recent social media activity.
"I want to share with you guys something really quickly. The good that has come from this pod … but specifically the episode with my ex Peter," she spilled. "Guys, we are officially friends now."
"He even unblocked me from Instagram. I've been blocked on his socials for so long that I stopped caring years ago. But I'm unblocked now. That's big news," she added.
Facinelli also shared similar sentiments and said he is looking at the bright side of their evolved family dynamic on a prior episode of the podcast.
He brought up Abrams and his own bride-to-be, as well as the former couple's children, "I really look at it like, 'Wow, they're incredibly fortunate to have had now these stepparents that they've gotten to know, that have added to their personalities, that they've grown through them.'"