Twilight actor Peter Facinelli reconnected with ex-wife Jennie Garth for a cheerful afternoon together on a boat with their three daughters, RadarOnline.com has learned after the former couple addressed their cordial relationship following long-running grievances toward each other.

"It was a beautiful day and seeing the girls happy made my heart feel so full!" the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum captioned a series of Instagram photos on Sunday, showing the brood beaming while enjoying some fun in the sun. The actress included a mention of husband Dave Abrams, writing, "We missed you hubs."