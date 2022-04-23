Will Smith Pops Up In Mumbai, India Making His First Public Appearance Since His Infamous Oscars Slap

There's no word as to why the Fresh Prince is visiting the Asian country - whether it be for a potential business opportunity or just for his own leisure - but the actor was all smiles taking photos with some fans once he arrived.

Paparazzi swarmed the outside of his hotel shouting his name over and over again being met with a wave and his pearly whites.

It's also unclear if any of his family joined him on his trip halfway across the world. The reigning Best Actor winner was seen leaving his car with only his security with him.