Production On Bad Boys 4 Grinds To A Halt As Sony Gets Cold Feet After Will Smith's Infamous Oscars Slap

The Academy was investigating what happened during the Oscars and deliberating how to properly punish the Academy Award winner for his actions live on TV. Smith decided to get ahead of any decision made by announcing his resignation from the Academy itself. This basically removes the actor from ever being able to win an Oscar ever again, unless he rejoins down the line.

Smith claimed to be "heartbroken" by the decision, calling his actions that night "shocking, painful and inexcusable."

"The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home," Will wrote to his 61 million followers on Instagram. "I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken."

Behind-The-Scenes: Will Smith Urged By Lawyers, Publicist To Resign To Preempt Harsher Discipline—He 'Fell On His Sword' To Keep Oscar