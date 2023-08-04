Late Tony Bennett Quit The Mafia After Falling Victim to Mobster's Brutal Phone Book Beating, Biographer Reveals

"The wise guys controlled the clubs all across the country, from the Copacabana in New York to the 500 Club in Atlantic City," Evanier wrote in his 2011 bestseller, All the Things You Are: The Life of Tony Bennett.

While the rising singer initially benefited from the mob's muscle, Evanier said Bennett also felt its wrath when he ran afoul of infamous hit man Tony Spilotro, a brutal enforcer who inspired Joe Pesci's kill-crazy character in the mob movie Casino.