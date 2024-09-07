Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
Taylor Swift

Furious Taylor Swift ‘More Loved Up Than Ever’ With Boyfriend Travis Kelce as Rumors Explode They Are Putting on ‘Showmance’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are 'loved up' despite rumors spreading their relationship is fake.

By:

Sept. 7 2024, Published 11:23 a.m. ET

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship is not for show, RadarOnline.com has learned.

After fake documents, which claimed the two were going to break up by the end of the month, went around, the pair, who started dating in the summer of 2023, are making it clear they're in it for the long haul.

“It’s very frustrating for them to face claims it’s all a showmance but they know the truth and, honestly, Taylor’s a master of blocking out the noise," the source said, adding that the duo are "more loved up than ever" and are "looking forward to celebrating their one-year anniversary" together.

Taylor Swift was seen cheering on Travis Kelce at the September 5 game.

In the since-deleted pictures of the document, it claimed the pair will split on September 28, going on to say their breakup statements "should be gracious, respectful and stress mutual respect."

However, Kelce's PR rep shut down speculation there's any sort of trouble in paradise.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen in NYC on September 6.

"These documents are entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorized by this agency," a spokesperson for Full Scope Public Relations said in a statement on Wednesday, September 4, noting the firm has met with lawyers and are seeing what legal options to take against whoever initially spread the misinformation.

"We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents," the company declared.

Clearly, the A-listers are still going strong, as they were seen packing on the PDA after celebrating the Chiefs win on September 5.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating for a year.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift
Chariah Gordon, the fiancée of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman, shared a new photo of her hanging out with the pop star, 34, and the NFL star, 34. In the picture, the musician was seen giving her man a big smooch while he smiled for the camera.

Swift and Kelce then jetted off to New York City, where they were seen holding hands on a date night in Brooklyn.

A source claims the duo will get engaged soon.

On Friday, September 6, the couple was seen heading into the upscale pizza joint as cameras flashed and people yelled out their names.

Despite the chaos, the two didn't seem bothered, and Kelce made sure to hold tight onto the Grammy winner, who was wearing an oversized black blazer and knee-high black boots.

Now it seems like its only a matter of time until the "Cruel Summer" songstress has a ring on her finger.

“[Their] friends hope an engagement is a sure thing in the future,” a source told Us Weekly.

The Sun spoke to the insider.

