New Royal Cold War: 'Broken Record' Prince Harry 'Won't Return to Royal Duties Unless Estranged Brother William Apologizes'
Prince Harry has been branded a "broken record" after he refused to return to his royal duties unless Prince William apologized for freezing him out of the family.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duke of Sussex told his team he would be willing to return to London and help if King Charles asked.
But a source close to William slammed Harry over the apology demand, saying: "Harry is a broken record at this stage.
"We all know he would love to be given a part-time royal role, but Queen Elizabeth was very clear that he couldn't be half in and half out. Nothing has changed.
"Whoever is promulgating these ludicrous theories on Harry's behalf is simply pretending to not get the message that he is not wanted. They are either very thick or pretending to be."
According to The Mirror, Prince Harry is still focused on "making a success of his life" in the U.S. and remains "happy" with his and his 43-year-old wife Meghan Markle's decision to quit the royal life in January 2020.
But the duke, who turns 40 next week, would also be open to taking on a temporary role within the Royal Family to “help out” if he was asked to by his 75-year-old monarch father.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Harry's demand for William, 42, to apologize before he returns to his royal duties also comes after both princes attended their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes' funeral in Norfolk last week.
While the pair seemingly agreed to a ceasefire amid their royal cold war, neither one was seen speaking to the other during the vigil.
Prince Harry stayed with his uncle Charles Spencer, 60, after the service, and sources close to the Spencers claimed Harry and his older brother's decision to attend the funeral despite their disagreements was a sign of their thawing feud.
An insider said: "It was probably always going to be a funeral that brought the boys together under one roof, and the fact that William didn't boycott it because Harry was going to be there has cast a glimmer of hope in an otherwise deeply depressing impasse.
"It's an important recognition of the fact that blood is thicker than water. It's a mature, promising sign that their private disagreements are not going be allowed to overshadow important family events."
Still, Prince William and cancer-stricken King Charles are said to be "adamant" about keeping Prince Harry away from the Royal Family.
A royal expert recently said: "Things probably have never been worse between the brothers than they are now.
"William and Charles have pretty much made the joint decision to effectively cut Harry out of their lives, at least for the time being. There is no sign of a reconciliation on the horizon, and everyone involved seems to have pretty much come to terms with that."
Although Harry was initially alienated from the Firm when he and Markle gave up their royal duties and moved to California four years ago, the tensions only escalated with the release of his tell-all memoir Spare in January 2023.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Prince Harry's team for comment.
