Chris Brown a No-Show For Court Date In 'Brutal' Dog Mauling Case — After Victim Accuses Singer of 'Ignoring' $71M Lawsuit

Chris Brown was a no-show for a court date in his ex-housekeeper's multi-million-dollar lawsuit over a "brutal" dog attack — after she complained the singer was "ignoring" her case.

RadarOnline.com exclusively obtained court records showing there was no appearance by Brown's counsel at the hearing requested by the mauling victim, Maria Avila. We also reached out to her lawyers, who confirmed neither Brown nor his defense team showed up to court.

Avila called for the hearing because she said Brown was blowing off her legal team's requests to schedule a time they could question him under oath, in preparation for the upcoming trial.