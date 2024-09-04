Chris Brown a No-Show For Court Date In 'Brutal' Dog Mauling Case — After Victim Accuses Singer of 'Ignoring' $71M Lawsuit
Chris Brown was a no-show for a court date in his ex-housekeeper's multi-million-dollar lawsuit over a "brutal" dog attack — after she complained the singer was "ignoring" her case.
RadarOnline.com exclusively obtained court records showing there was no appearance by Brown's counsel at the hearing requested by the mauling victim, Maria Avila. We also reached out to her lawyers, who confirmed neither Brown nor his defense team showed up to court.
Avila called for the hearing because she said Brown was blowing off her legal team's requests to schedule a time they could question him under oath, in preparation for the upcoming trial.
Fed up with delays in the case that has now dragged on for years, Avila asked the court to order Brown — who is fighting several lawsuits — to make himself and other witnesses available for depositions.
An "informal discovery conference" was scheduled for Tuesday morning to address the plaintiff's claims and get the case back on track.
But a filing summarizing the September 3 hearing stated: "Due to no appearance made by defense counsel, the informal discovery conference is not held. The Court recommends the parties to file their respective motions to compel due to the approaching trial date."
The case is scheduled for civil trial to begin on January 27, 2025.
Avila's $70million lawsuit alleges Brown's "aggressive" 200+ lb. Caucasian Shepherd, Hades, "brutally mauled, bit and attacked her" when she was working at his Los Angeles home in December 2020.
Hades apparently had a microchip naming Brown's company, Black Pyramid, as his owner.
In a filing on August 26, Avila's lawyers said despite their repeated requests, "Chris Brown and Black Pyramid LLC are refusing to answer basic discovery" and that their "requests to confirm the depositions are being ignored by the defense counsel".
The document continued: "[Avila's counsel] has made efforts to meet and confer to select a date for Defendant Chris Brown's deposition, as well as other Black Pyramid employee depositions, numerous times over the last year and have received no response from counsel to meet and confer."
In a response filed four days later, attorney Kenneth Ruttenberg said he was in the process of being swapped out for Michael Schonbuch as Brown's legal representative.
Ruttenberg said he "repeatedly told counsel for [Avila] that defense counsel was changing, but Plaintiff set the [September 3 conference] anyway and declined to continue it".
Avila made her request, he said, "with minimal notice, without asking [Brown's] counsel if they were available on that date".
Due to a conflicting hearing the same day, Brown's lawyer asked for the matter to be postponed "for a few weeks to allow new defense counsel to appear in the case and get up to speed".
Avila is suing Brown for injury liability, negligence, emotional distress, and violation of a California dog bite statute, among other allegations.
She was taking out the trash when Hades allegedly appeared "out of nowhere" and overpowered her, according to her complaint, which included graphic photos of the "extensive injuries" she suffered.
Avila claimed "nerves and bones had been ripped off of her arms and face".
She also claimed Hades "had mauled, bitten, and attacked others on two or more separate occasions prior to its mauling, biting, and attack on [Avila]".
Brown has denied her allegations and accused Avila of causing herself to be injured by provoking Hades.
According to court records, Brown had the dog euthanized and Avila said she believed this was done out of "fear for criminal prosecution or other culpability".
Her lawsuit also said she "remains under a doctor’s care and will suffer permanent and debilitating injuries".
