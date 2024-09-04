Frazzled Angelina Jolie 'Spread Too Thin' and Being 'Pushed to the Edge' by Brad Pitt Court Fight and Son Pax's Crash Recovery
Angelina Jolie may be on track for a breakdown.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the rail-thin beauty is nursing her son Pax Jolie-Pitt back to health while also still fighting with ex Brad Pitt in court – leaving her pals concerned she is "pushing herself to the edge".
The Eternals star is devoting a substantial amount of time to Pax's recovery after he sustained a traumatic brain injury on July 29 in an e-bike crash in Los Angeles.
An insider said: "He's out of the hospital and recovering at home, and she's not relying on a big staff of medical people. She's doing a lot of the hands-on stuff herself."
The source also said Jolie's anguish over Pax's injuries and recovery has not softened her stance when it comes to duking it out with her estranged husband in court.
According to the insider, it only made the actress "more determined to win" and "expose" Pitt, 60, for the "jerk" she says he is.
Brangelina, as they were once known, has been locked in one of the ugliest splits in Hollywood history since 2016.
The fight went from bad to worse in 2021 when Jolie sold her 50% stake in their French winery Château Miraval to Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler.
Pitt immediately dragged Jolie to court, claiming it went against a verbal deal the exes had made allowing him to buy out her share.
Despite still being locked in a battle with her ex, the Girl, Interrupted star feels like she is being forced to keep fighting.
- Brad Pitt 'Leaning on George Clooney' as Angelina Jolie Divorce Feud Gets Even More Bitter: 'I Know He’s Got My Back — I Got His'
- Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt 'Locked' in Hollywood's Nastiest Divorce Feud: 'He Knows There Will Be No Resolution — So Has Nothing to Lose by Dropping Fight'
- Brad Pitt 'Devastated He Can't See Broken Son Pax' After Bike Accident: 'He's a Changed Man and Wishes Angelina and His Boy Could See It'
An insider said: "Angelina just wants the family to heal.
"But Brad is refusing to drop this case, so she feels she has no choice but to keep fighting – even though it's totally exhausting her and pushing her to the edge."
With everything happening in her personal life, Jolie is determined to campaign for a second Oscar for her recently released movie Maria – even if all the work is spreading her too thin.
A source said: "This project has been years in the making, and now is a crucial time. Plus, she's producing a bunch of new projects, so she's in meetings morning, noon, and night.
"The moment she wakes up until her head hits the pillow, she's all systems go. She's hardly sleeping or eating and it's thinning her out."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.