Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie 'Frazzled and Fretting' Over Son Pax's Bike Crash Recovery: 'Head Injuries are Serious – It's Going to be a Long Road Back for Him'

Composite photo of Angelina Jolie, Pax Jolie.
Source: By: MEGA

Angelina Jolie is said to be 'frazzled' over son Pax's recovery following an e-bike accident.

By:

Aug. 21 2024, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Angelina Jolie isn't handling son Pax's recovery well after involved in a gruesome e-bike accident.

It's going to be a long road back to normal for Pax, 20 – and insiders revealed his protective mother is feeling "frazzled" and "fretting" over his extensive injuries, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
angelina jolie pax released icu recovery complex trauma bike crash
Source: By: MEGA

Pax crashed his electric bike into the back of a car in Los Angeles on July 29.

Pax was released from the hospital after he crashed his e-bike into a car on Los Angeles' busy Los Feliz Boulevard on July 29.

Sources said: "He's out of the ICU but not out of the woods. Pax suffered serious head trauma and a hip injury, so he has a long way to go yet."

Article continues below advertisement
angelina jolie
Source: By: MEGA

Sources revealed a 'frazzled' Angelina remained by her son's side 'during the whole ordeal'.

Article continues below advertisement

At the time of his accident, Pax – who has worked with his famous mom on her film Without Blood – was not wearing a helmet. Horrified onlookers reportedly thought he was dead.

Witness Lola Cavalli recalled: "He was hit on the head. His mouth was filled with blood."

Article continues below advertisement

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, a majority of the 80,000 cycling-related head injuries treated in emergency rooms each year are brain injuries – and 54 percent of bicyclist fatalities occur when riders are not wearing a helmet.

The insider added: "Pax was banged up. Doctors determined he had a minor brain bleed and a hip injury."

"He'll have to do lots of physical therapy to get back to where he was."

Article continues below advertisement
pax jolie pitt angelina
Source: By: MEGA

Angelina had to be 'brave' for her son as he suffered a minor brain bleed and hip injury.

Article continues below advertisement

Angelina, 59, was said to be "frantic" upon learning the extent of her 20-year-old son's injuries.

A source said: "Head injuries are so scary, but she had to be brave for his sake. She stayed by his side during the whole ordeal."

Apparently, the Maleficent star was the only parent Pax wanted around in the midst of the terrifying ordeal.

MORE ON:
Angelina Jolie
Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com reported, Pax's relationship with father Brad Pitt is more than strained. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Pax branded his father a "world class a--hole" – and apparently wants nothing to do with him during his recovery.

Sources revealed: "Brad has tried to reach Pax, but Pax won't take his calls."

"All Brad can do is wait and worry on his own. He's deeply concerned and heartbroken."

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitt fight
Source: By: MEGA

Insiders said Pax refused to take dad Brad Pitt's calls following the accident.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, another source said Pax has had the support of his siblings who "have been visiting and helping" during his recovery.

The source added: "They are all very close."

Evidence of their strong bond, even amid their parent's nasty divorce, was several of Angelina and Brad's kids decision to drop their father's last name.

Article continues below advertisement

Shiloh Jolie reportedly dropped her father's last name in the wake of "painful events". She began the process to legally change her name on her 18th birthday on May 27.

Her lawyer said: "The media should be more careful in their reporting, especially when covering a young adult who has made an independent and significant decision following painful events, and is merely following legal process."

She isn't the only sibling who seemingly distanced herself from their father through a name change. Sister Zahara introduced herself as "Zahara Marley Jolie" at an 2023 sorority event.

Article continues below advertisement

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.