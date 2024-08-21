Angelina Jolie 'Frazzled and Fretting' Over Son Pax's Bike Crash Recovery: 'Head Injuries are Serious – It's Going to be a Long Road Back for Him'
Angelina Jolie isn't handling son Pax's recovery well after involved in a gruesome e-bike accident.
It's going to be a long road back to normal for Pax, 20 – and insiders revealed his protective mother is feeling "frazzled" and "fretting" over his extensive injuries, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Pax was released from the hospital after he crashed his e-bike into a car on Los Angeles' busy Los Feliz Boulevard on July 29.
Sources said: "He's out of the ICU but not out of the woods. Pax suffered serious head trauma and a hip injury, so he has a long way to go yet."
At the time of his accident, Pax – who has worked with his famous mom on her film Without Blood – was not wearing a helmet. Horrified onlookers reportedly thought he was dead.
Witness Lola Cavalli recalled: "He was hit on the head. His mouth was filled with blood."
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, a majority of the 80,000 cycling-related head injuries treated in emergency rooms each year are brain injuries – and 54 percent of bicyclist fatalities occur when riders are not wearing a helmet.
The insider added: "Pax was banged up. Doctors determined he had a minor brain bleed and a hip injury."
"He'll have to do lots of physical therapy to get back to where he was."
Angelina, 59, was said to be "frantic" upon learning the extent of her 20-year-old son's injuries.
A source said: "Head injuries are so scary, but she had to be brave for his sake. She stayed by his side during the whole ordeal."
Apparently, the Maleficent star was the only parent Pax wanted around in the midst of the terrifying ordeal.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Pax's relationship with father Brad Pitt is more than strained. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Pax branded his father a "world class a--hole" – and apparently wants nothing to do with him during his recovery.
Sources revealed: "Brad has tried to reach Pax, but Pax won't take his calls."
"All Brad can do is wait and worry on his own. He's deeply concerned and heartbroken."
Meanwhile, another source said Pax has had the support of his siblings who "have been visiting and helping" during his recovery.
The source added: "They are all very close."
Evidence of their strong bond, even amid their parent's nasty divorce, was several of Angelina and Brad's kids decision to drop their father's last name.
Shiloh Jolie reportedly dropped her father's last name in the wake of "painful events". She began the process to legally change her name on her 18th birthday on May 27.
Her lawyer said: "The media should be more careful in their reporting, especially when covering a young adult who has made an independent and significant decision following painful events, and is merely following legal process."
She isn't the only sibling who seemingly distanced herself from their father through a name change. Sister Zahara introduced herself as "Zahara Marley Jolie" at an 2023 sorority event.
