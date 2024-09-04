Mayor in Florida Accused of Driving Under the Influence in Porsche Told Witness to Call the Police’ Since ‘Nothing Will Happen’: Arrest Report

A mayor in Florida has been arrested for a DUI after she allegedly followed a couple home, hit their mailbox and parked her car on the grass, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Aug. 28, Naples mayor, 61-year-old Teresa Heitmann, was arrested after agreeing to field sobriety tests and completing two breath tests at the Naples Jail Center that showed her blood alcohol content at 0.155 and 0.169, according to the Naples Police Department.

The legal limit in Florida is 0.08.