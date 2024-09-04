Mayor in Florida Accused of Driving Under the Influence in Porsche Told Witness to Call the Police’ Since ‘Nothing Will Happen’: Arrest Report
A mayor in Florida has been arrested for a DUI after she allegedly followed a couple home, hit their mailbox and parked her car on the grass, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Aug. 28, Naples mayor, 61-year-old Teresa Heitmann, was arrested after agreeing to field sobriety tests and completing two breath tests at the Naples Jail Center that showed her blood alcohol content at 0.155 and 0.169, according to the Naples Police Department.
The legal limit in Florida is 0.08.
According to the Naples Daily News, police received a 911 call around 10 p.m. from a man stating he and his wife were followed home by a woman driving a silver car.
The caller told the dispatcher, “I think the mayor is drunk and she just, she just literally — oh, she just drove over our mailbox.”
The dispatcher asks, “The mayor did?”
The caller replies, “I don’t know, she’s claiming to be the mayor. I don’t know who she is.”
The caller then asks for her name and she clearly says she is “Mayor Teresa Heitmann.”
Officers arrived at the scene and Heitmann told the officers she is “not the mayor right now,” according to dash camera footage.
Police talked with the couple, who said Heitmann’s silver Porsche almost ran the stop sign and they had to “slam” on the brakes.
The resident also told police that they went to call police and Heitmann said, “Call the police…she is the mayor, and that nothing will happen,” but Heitmann told police she “would never tell them she was the mayor.”
Heitmann also told officers that the couple almost hit her in a roundabout. She told police she did not follow the couple, but when the officer told her they were standing in front of the other people’s home, she “rolled her eyes and asked what was going on.”
Police said she had “glassy, watery eyes” and a “slowed, slurred speech consistent with being intoxicated.”
After failing the field sobriety tests, officers placed Heitmann under arrest and charged her with driving under the influence.
She bonded out of jail on Aug. 29 after waiving her arraignment, which counts as her plea of not guilty under state law.
She is due back in court on Sept. 18, officials said.
In a statement, City Manager Jay Boodheshwar said that “city employees were saddened to learn about the incident involving the Mayor” and they “know this is a difficult time for Mayor Heitmann and will give her the space she needs.”
Heitmann is currently serving her second term as mayor of the city.
